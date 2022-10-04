Kanye West Wears ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt At Fashion Show, Says Black Lives Matter ‘Scam’ Now Over

Kanye West’s ability to stir the pot and truly shock people is unmatched. His latest wrinkle in reality that has everyone up in arms involves him wearing a t-shirt with ‘White Lives Matter’ written on the back at a Paris fashion show.

Hours after the show, he shared an Instagram story saying the “scam” that is Black Lives Matter is now over.

The 45-year-old debuted his Season 9 collection in Paris on Monday. Popular conservative commentator Candace Owens attended the show and shared a photo of herself wearing the same shirt next to West in his ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt.

West wearing a ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt is noteworthy, but given that he did so standing with Owens – who liberals despise – has taken the level of outrage among the woke mob to an entirely different level.

The rapper shared a message about the “scam” of BLM being over to his Instagram after the fashion show.

As you would imagine, Kanye wearing a ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt sent social media ablaze.

People can’t seem to wrap their minds around West’s fashion choice, and some folks are even calling him a white supremacist and anti-black.

Reaction To Kanye West Wearing A ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt

kanye west and i are both bipolar but i’m not a white supremacist so stop blaming it on his disorder. he’s just a person with shit beliefs who needs help — sky☏ (@spdrgirl) October 4, 2022

I need as many psychiatrists as possible on this bird app to make it clear that Kanye’s anti-Blackness has nothing to do with his bipolar disorder. — uché blackstock, md (@uche_blackstock) October 4, 2022

Kanye has been a very vocal white supremacist for years. A lot of Black men are vocal supporters of white supremacist ideals and rhetoric. Have ya been on Tik Tok? https://t.co/UF1nyuPzuR — DROP A TEAR (@BrrrLaStrange) October 4, 2022

Someone explain to me what about Kanye West's politics, behaviour, life choices and ideological views suggests he's not a white supremacist? pic.twitter.com/hQKF0ZVZdp — Sisa (@TheTitanBaddie) October 4, 2022

Jaden Smith’s reaction to Kanye West’s White Lives Matter shirt‼️ pic.twitter.com/U2tGgEMm4X — RapTV (@Rap) October 3, 2022

Kanye West decision to wear a “White Lives Matter” shirt is disgusting, dangerous, and irresponsible. Some of y’all will rush to defend him. You should ask yourselves why… pic.twitter.com/YT4a6c9tKI — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) October 3, 2022

Boosie calls out Kanye for wearing ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt pic.twitter.com/bNg4GHyduq — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) October 3, 2022

"Black Lives Matter" is about helping us survive. Kanye trolling that notion by wearing a white lives matter t-shirt means he's trying to get attention in any way possible even if it means betraying his people. — Touré (@Toure) October 3, 2022

