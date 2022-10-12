Draymond Green Fined By Warriors For Jordan Poole Punch; Returning To Team

Draymond Green set the NBA media on fire when a video surfaced of him punching Warriors teammate Jordan Poole.

Some saw it as a veteran play by the Warriors forward; others thought it was reprehensible.

KENNY SMITH DOWNPLAYS THE DRAYMOND GREEN PUNCH, SUGGESTS THAT’S NORMAL BEHAVIOR

Discipline was surely on the way for Green, and on Tuesday, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr announced that the vet will not be suspended for punching Poole.

TMZ obtained the video of the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at practice https://t.co/55rMnBqAVG pic.twitter.com/k02BGsBo8G — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 7, 2022

The Athletic / Stadium’s Shams Charania tweeted that Green has been fined an undisclosed amount of money, and added that Green will be returning to team activities on Thursday.

“He has been fined. He will not be suspended. I expect him to play Friday in our last preseason game and on opening night,” Kerr said on Tuesday.

Poole was reportedly getting talkative with Green during the practice session, and Green called him a “b*tch” at one point.

Kerr noted that several key members of the organization — including Steph Curry, Poole and Green — all discussed the assigned discipline.

“It’s been an exhaustive process,” Kerr added. “We feel like this is the best way after assessing everything for us to move forward. It’s never easy no matter what decision you make in a situation like this. It’s not going to be perfect.”

The Warriors open up the 2022-23 NBA season against the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 18.

(Photo by Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images)