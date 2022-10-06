Warriors GM Bob Myers Gives Details On Draymond Green’s Discipline After Hitting Teammate Jordan Poole

Golden State’s Draymond Green has been known to irritate opposing players on the court, but on Wednesday, Green let his temper flare with some friendly fire.

That resulted in him striking teammate and fourth-year guard Jordan Poole during a heated practice session. The two had to be separated after things got physical.

“When a chest-to-chest interaction with guard Jordan Poole escalated, Green forcefully struck Poole and both needed to be separated swiftly,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported.

Along with reports of the altercation came details that the Warriors were considering discipline against Green for his role in the fight.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers discussed the situation on Thursday. He stated that Green’s punishment would be “dealt with internally,” with little expectation for the 10-year veteran to miss any games in the upcoming season as a result.

“There’s nothing that warranted the situation yesterday. I want to make that clear. It’s also something we feel like won’t derail our season and that’s with Draymond a part of that,” Myers told reporters.

Green did not practice with the Warriors on Thursday but did apologize to his teammates for the scrum ahead of their session.

Bob Myers said that Draymond Green apologized to the Warriors this morning, but he did not practice with the team. Myers says Green’s punishment will be dealt with internally. — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) October 6, 2022

Warriors’ Draymond Green, Jordan Poole Get Testy

Reports following the incident noted that 23-year-old Poole’s behavior shifted during the offseason, creating division between him and Green. Poole enjoyed a career-best season in his third year in the NBA (’21-22) averaging 18.5 points, 4.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Poole is engaging with the team in contract talks and apparently let some of his selling points get to his head.

Wednesday’s incident was negative press for the reigning champs, but the motive appears not to be serious or indicative of a rift within the Warriors.

In most occasions, a winning team’s dirty laundry becomes a sign of a post-championship malaise or regression in focus.

Since Steve Kerr’s group has played as one of the most finely-tuned basketball groups in NBA history, Green’s heated actions from Wednesday have been discussed as the veteran’s “get-right” reminder to the team facing an imminent target on their backs as the 2021-22 champs.

Stay tuned with OutKick as the story develops