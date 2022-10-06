Draymond Green Expecting Discipline After Striking Teammate At Warriors Practice: Report

Today’s reminder: don’t mess with Draymond Green.

The Golden State Warriors forward is expecting disciplinary actions from the team following his involvement in an altercation on Wednesday during practice. According to The Athletic / Stadium’s Shams Charania, things got heated at Warriors practice as Green clashed with guard Jordan Poole and struck his teammate.

“When a chest-to-chest interaction with guard Jordan Poole escalated, Green forcefully struck Poole and both needed to be separated swiftly,” Charania added.

Sources: There was a physical altercation at Warriors’ practice today that has the team considering disciplinary action toward Draymond Green.



Green has long been known in the NBA for his energy and short fuse on the floor, and it appears that the two aren’t the friendliest to each other on the team.

Green, the four-time NBA Champion and All-Star, has tallied over $1 million in fines in his 10 seasons.

Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes later added that the relationship between Green and Poole has been testy since the latter approached contract talks with the team.

“Draymond Green was apologetic in aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole, but there was a buildup stemming from teammates noticing a change in Poole’s behavior throughout camp with the guard on the verge of securing a lucrative extension.”

Stay tuned with OutKick as the story develops.