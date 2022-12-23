Nets Fans Chant ‘Draymond Punched You’ At Jordan Poole: Video

The Brooklyn Nets embarrassed a banged-up Golden State Warriors team on Wednesday night and some Nets supporters added salt to the wound by starting a ‘Draymond punched you’ chant.

For anyone who may have forgotten, Draymond Green punched teammate Jordan Poole earlier this season during practice. The punch reportedly knocked Poole unconscious, yet Green faced zero discipline from Golden State or the NBA as a result.

A group of Nets fans decided to remind the world about the incident and started the ‘Draymond punched you chant’ with Poole at the free-throw line.

Brooklyn crowd was changing “Draymond punched you” while Jordan Poole was at the free throw line last night. smh horrible fans pic.twitter.com/RdxYMskWFi — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) December 23, 2022

The Warriors were down nearly 40 points when the chants broke out, so it’s safe to say Poole wasn’t exactly in good spirits when fans decided to start the chant. Brooklyn ultimately won the game 143-113.

The Warriors’ blowout loss filled with not-so-great chants came just two days after Green was singing Poole’s praises after a career night against the Toronto Raptors.

“He was incredible on both sides of the ball,” Green said. “And when you connect the game like that, things will go your way. We all know what a special talent he is. He’s been going through some growing pains. To see him come out tonight and have the game that he had – especially with Steph being down and us needing to get a win – was really huge.

Green and the Warriors are going to need Poole to play at a high level with Steph Curry sidelined with a shoulder injury over the coming weeks.

