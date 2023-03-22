Domestic Violence Charges Against ‘Rick & Morty’ Creator Justin Roiland Dropped; So, Does He Get His Jobs Back, Or…

Videos by OutKick

Rick & Morty creator Justin Roiland has been cleared of domestic abuse allegations that led to him being booted from the series earlier this year.

A spokeswoman for the Orange County District Attorney’s office confirmed in a statement that the charges against Roiland had been dropped.

“We dismissed the charges today as a result of having insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt,” it says.

Unfortunately, this news comes a little too late for Roiland. Back in January, Adult Swim and Hulu, which air Roiland’s shows both cut ties with him. Adult Swim announced that both main characters on Roiland’s hit show Rick & Morty would be recast.

Again, these were decisions made before Roiland’s guilt or innocence had been determined.

With the charges against him dropped, Roiland released a statement on social media.

“I have always known that these claims were false — and I never had any doubt that this day would come,” Roiland wrote on Twitter, “I’m thankful that this case has been dismissed but, at the same time, I’m still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process.

“Most of all, I’m disappointed that so many people were so quick to judge without knowing the facts, based solely on the word of an embittered ex trying to bypass due process and have me ‘canceled.'”

“That it may have succeeded, even partially, is shameful.”

Justin Roiland shows off what appears to be a Simpsons tattoo. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for IMDb)

Roiland Was Cancelled Before The Facts Came Out

Considering the circumstances, it’s hard to argue that bringing Roiland back to his shows isn’t the way to go. However, will Adult Swim or Hulu be quick to right their wrongs? Totacitly admit that they had jumped the gun?

Of course not! Are you new here?!

I hope I’m wrong. Unfortunately for someone who has been wronged the way Roiland has, his innocence in the eyes of the legal system is just one part of the equation. Rebuilding his name is another, and he says as much in his statement.

“However, now that the legal case has ended, I’m determined to move forward and focus both on my creative projects and restoring my good name.”

The latest season of Rick & Morty concluded in December. Variety reports that more episodes are expected, but without Roiland’s involvement.

