D.K. Metcalf Gives Ja’Marr Chase Bulletin Board Material, Sets Up Teammate To Get Cooked

Nothing wrong with a little smack talk — as long as you can back it up. But D.K. Metcalf might not be doing any favors to his rookie teammate by talking smack on his behalf.

The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver chatted with reporters Wednesday about the team’s upcoming game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Metcalf praised Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase, but then he threw in a vote of confidence for Seattle’s rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

“Just the long ball that I think [Joe] Burrow threw to him, like a 70-yard bomb — just how effortlessly he caught the ball,” Metcalf said. “He’s just a great receiver. I tip my hat off to him with what he’s done the first three years in the league. So, it’ll be fun to watch Sunday.

“But, I think ‘Spoon will get the best of him.”

Witherspoon — the No. 5 overall pick — had a 97-yard pick six in the Seahawks’ last game. He also has 2.0 sacks, two tackles for loss, and four total passes defensed.

And maybe Metcalf is motivating the rook to continue his hot start Sunday against Ja’Marr Chase. Or maybe he’s accidentally setting the 22 year old up to get cooked.

Because if you’re wondering whether Ja’Marr happened to catch Metcalf’s comments, he absolutely did.

In fact, the two-time Pro Bowler reposted the above video on his own X account.

After a slow start to the season, Chase was dominant against the Arizona Cardinals’ secondary last week, catching 15 passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns. And now, thanks to Metcalf, he has bulletin board material for this week.

We’ll see if Witherspoon can keep up with one of the league’s top wideouts. But if not, maybe D.K. Metcalf should just speak for himself next time.

