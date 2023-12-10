Detroit’s Dylan Larkin Got Knocked Unconscious Against Ottawa…And That’s Not Even The Worst Hockey Injury We’ve Seen Recently

Videos by OutKick

Dylan Larkin got knocked unconscious in a game against the Ottawa Senators after taking a sucker punch to the head.

The Detroit Red Wings captain found himself near the front of Ottawa’s net during a first-period power play. As he scrummed for the loose puck, Senators forward Mathieu Joseph tried to remove Larkin from the play.

However, for no good reason, Joseph decided it would be a great idea to give Larkin a good old right jab to the back of his dome. Unprepared for the contact, Larkin fell to the ice and lay motionless in a frightening scene.

Infuriated about his captain’s state, David Perron proceeded to check Artem Zub in the face. Obviously, Zub didn’t lay the dirty hit. He was just the first person a (justifiably) upset Perron saw, and therefore suffered his wrath. The rest of the players on the ice erupted in a scrum.

Larkin regained consciousness and eventually skated off with some help.

Scary scene as Dylan Larkin lays motionless after a headshot from Joseph… he ends being helped off the ice. Hope he's okay.



David Perron then cross-checks Zub directly in the face. Should be ejected. pic.twitter.com/ym9MANIyNZ — Everyday Sens (@EverydaySens) December 10, 2023

Scary scene in Detroit. Hope everything is good with Larkin 🙏 pic.twitter.com/OI4zv2MJrO — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 10, 2023

You might be thinking, “Wow, that’s pretty scary. But hey, at least unusually disturbing injuries like that don’t happen too often, right?”

Unfortunately, we’ve seen more than a few of these serious injuries happen in recent weeks.

Dylan Larkin Is Just One Of Many Victims Of Freak Hockey Injuries

Last week, 19-year-old Jonas Nyhus Myhre actually had his chest torn open inadvertently by a skate. Originally, he thought the blade merely bruised his chest, but he had to get a muscle sewn back together at a local hospital.

If you think that’s bad, take a look at what happened to Boston Bruins forward Jakub Lauko. Earlier this season, the forward fell to the ice, where a Chicago Blackhawks skater accidentally clipped Lauko In the face – again with his skate.

SCARY SCENE: Boston Bruins Defenseman Jakob Lauko just frantically left the ice after taking a skate blade to the face. Replays show he was cut just above the eye.

pic.twitter.com/9uErk1UHZJ — Last Take™ (@TheRealLastTake) October 25, 2023

Fortunately, Lauko kept both of his eyes, and his sense of humor in the wake of his injury.

modeling career defo in jeopardy😮‍💨but let’s just say I was very very lucky🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/MRgJJtPjAd — Jakub Lauko (@jakub_lauko) October 27, 2023

Additionally, a Finnish female hockey star (Sanni Hakala) got paralyzed from the chest down after crashing into a goal post.

But by far the most tragic injury of them all involved Adam Johnson. While a member of the Nottingham Panthers (a UK-based team), Johnson died during a game against the Sheffield Steelers. Forward Matt Petgrave inexplicably raised his skate off the ice and unintentionally sliced open Johnson’s throat.

NHL player Adam Johnson (29) died on live TV after Matt Petgrave slashed his throat with his skate



Petgrave has a history of bad behavior in the EIHL, including racking up the most penalty minutes (2022-2023 season) and getting booted out of games



The media quickly has declared… pic.twitter.com/dXW6iuuThP — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 30, 2023

Obviously, Johnson and Larkin’s situations could have been avoided, but those are easy fixes. Don’t punch people in the back of the head, and don’t purposefully raise your leg off the ice.

But the rest are simply freak accidents with no effective way to fix it (other than more padding). Hockey is one of the most dangerous sports, we’ve just unfortunately been reminded of that a little too much recently.