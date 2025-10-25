Sabrina Ionescu Says Quiet Part Out Loud: She’s Coming For Sophie Cunningham’s WNBA Bikini Crown

New York Liberty's sharp shooter puts the rest of the league on notice

Sabrina Ionescu just sent an offseason WNBA warning shot to Indiana Fever spark plugs Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull.

The New York Liberty star is vacationing on the beach, and she brought her bikini, abs (all freakin’ six of ‘em), and a drink in hand. It’s the kind of offseason energy Sophie and Lexie have been serving all year, on and off the court. Now that the season’s over, Ionescu is clearly announcing her intention to challenge for the WNBA’s bikini content crown.

She’s getting in on the game right when things are starting to heat up. Of course, Sophie and Lexie are still doing their thing, dropping Instagram thirst traps with more regularity than morning coffee.

Then there’s Angel Reese, who said, ‘Hold my Mebounds,’ earlier this month to strut her stuff on the Victoria’s Secret runway. You don’t hit the VS stage without a plan to unearth some bikini photos in the not-so-distant future.

And Kelsey Plum’s already done the bikini beach thing, so you can’t sleep on the crafty vet’s ability to stiff-arm Father Time and turn back the clock with some fall fire.

We’ve also got T.J. McConnell’s bombshell sister, Megan McConnell, as a possible wild-card entrant into the field. McConnell, who was briefly with the WNBA’s Mercury, recently signed with a pro team in Australia. She likely won’t have the kind of downtime afforded to Sabrina, Kelsey, Angel, Sophie and Lexie, but her talent is undeniable.

Plus, Google tells me beaches are abundant in Australia. McConnell eventually firing off some beach heat from Down Under is a more sure bet than anything Terry Rozier could deliver.

All this to say, the competition is there. And it’s fierce.

Is Ionescu, a four-time All-Star, up for the challenge? Or will the WNBA’s offseason content game continue to revolve around Sophie’s (swimsuit) choice with occasional hints of greatness from the league’s other notable contenders?

These ladies still have plenty of offseason left to pad their stats and sway our voting. Then, months from now, we'll crown an offseason bikini winner while the others will be left with a resting beach face.

Follow along on X @OhioAF or email me: anthony.farris@outkick.com