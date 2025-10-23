As Terry Rozier Was Being Cuffed For Gambling, Highlights Of His Suspiciously Awful Game Last Year Went Viral

Probably nothing to see here!

Say it ain't so, Scary Terry! Another one bit the dust this morning thanks to Kash Patel and our great patriots at the FBI, and this thing smells like it's about to EXPLODE.

For those who missed it because you weren't exactly expecting the Kash Patel/NBA crossover on a Thursday morning in late October, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier was arrested this morning as part of an FBI sports betting gambling probe.

The Heat opened their season in Orlando Wednesday night. Rozier, not surprisingly, did not play and was ruled out as a coach's decision. Gee, ya think? Good call, Erik Spoelstra!

Anyway, while the FBI will be speaking this morning, we do have some leaks in the meantime. According to reports, sportsbooks in multiple states flagged … suspicious … betting interest on Rozier's statistics ahead of a Charlotte Hornets-New Orleans Pelicans game on March 23, 2023.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported that an unexpected surge of bets – including 30 wagers in 46 minutes from a professional bettor totaling $13,759 – came in on the under on Rozier's points, rebounds and assists, causing sportsbooks to halt betting on the veteran guard.

Rozier, then with the Hornets, played just 10 minutes before leaving the game, citing a foot injury.

Now, nothing has come out (yet, at least) on any other ‘suspicious’ games involving Terry. That being said, the internet works QUICK, and they've unearthed some WILD footage from last spring that saw Terry Rozier look like … me … on a basketball court.

Rolllllll tape!

Incredible. God, what a MORNING. The government may be in the middle of a nearly month-long shutdown (anyone notice yet?), but Kash Patel and the FBI have been working OVERTIME lately to clean up our streets.

Gonna be TOUGH for Terry Rozier to defend that showing. Seriously, I could at least look better than that, and I haven't touched a basketball since I was a fat white kid at summer camp from the ages of 8 to 10. I did have a NASTY corner jumper, though.

Just some really poor basketball from Terry right there. He's been pretty useless ever since coming to Miami, and, clearly, we now see why. What's the deal with all these pro athletes betting against themselves lately? First the pitchers for the Cleveland Guardians, and now Terry.

At least Pete Rose did the noble thing and bet ON himself like the true patriot he was!

Anyway, I'd keep your eyes glued to Twitter this morning. Poor Terry seems to be the first shoe to drop.

And by that, I mean Trailblazers head coach Chauncey Billups – fresh off a loss to Minnesota less than 12 hours ago – has also been arrested.

What a DAY.