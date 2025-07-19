'Scary' Terry Rozier's NBA Betting Scandal Details Raises More Questions Than Answers

The NBA, feds, and Terry Rozier have some explaining to do about his involvement with possible match-fixing.

Damning new details regarding the U.S. Attorney's Office's investigation into suspicious betting activity on Miami Heat SG Terry Rozier's player props while playing for the Charlotte Hornets against the New Orleans Pelicans in 2023 were released Friday. And it's not a great look.

According to ESPN gambling writer David Purdum, a Biloxi, Mississippi, bettor placed 30 successful wagers totaling $13,759 in 46 minutes that Rozier's statistics would hit the under during that 2024 Hornets-Pelicans game. They cashed thanks to Rozier exiting after 10 minutes with an alleged foot injury.

"At least six sportsbooks in multiple states detected suspicious betting on Rozier props that day … in Louisiana and Mississippi," Purdum reports. Despite the questionable optics, Rozier was cleared of wrongdoing by the NBA in 2023. The Mississippi Gaming Commission also denied Caesars' request to void the bets in April 2023, per Purdum.

I need more clarity on the total amount won by the bettor(s) involved before vilifying Rozier. Was there sketchy betting activity at the offshore sportsbooks, and how much money was won at the "six sportsbooks in multiple states?" Unless we are talking extortion or millions of dollars, I don't understand Rozier's supposed motive.

Coincidence or foul play by Terry Rozier?

The only figure listed in Purdum's report is "$13,759," which shouldn't cause Rozier to jeopardize his career. Don't get me wrong, 13 Dimes would be a nice score for me. Yet, Rozier has made $135+ million in the NBA, and it would be lunacy for him to participate. Perhaps this, plus other details that haven't been made public, is why the NBA cleared Rozier.

Otherwise, this could be a fatal blow to the Association's already bad reputation. NBA TV ratings have dropped due to several factors, such as load management, political and social messaging, foul-baiting, etc. Then there's the infamous Tim Donaghy scandal. Donaghy is a former NBA official who got pinched by the FBI in 2007 for point-shaving.

Also, Rozier is tied to the federal investigation into former Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter, who was banned for life in 2024 after pleading guilty to conspiracy charges relating to similar betting offenses. Meanwhile, NBA free agent Malik Beasley is also under investigation for gambling on games and player props.

This might be a futile effort, but I'm trying to put myself in the bettors' and Rozier's shoes, and I refuse to believe he's this stupid. I mean, $13,759 isn't "juice that's worth the squeeze" for the bettor or Rozier. Maybe I'm a sucker. However, I'm withholding judgment until more details are provided. And, when there are, OutKick will report them.

