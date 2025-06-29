Uh Oh, Another One: Malik Beasley Under Investigation For Betting NBA Games

Unrestricted free agent Malik Beasley’s NBA future is in jeopardy after reports surfaced Sunday that the U.S. District Attorney's office is investigating him for gambling on games and player props. If true, Beasley could be the second NBA player to get banned for life by commissioner Adam Silver, with former Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter being the first.

Yet, unlike Porter, Beasley could be a contributor to a title-contending team. The nine-year veteran had a breakout year for the Detroit Pistons in 2024-25, finishing second in the NBA Sixth Man of the Year voting. Beasley shot 41.6% from behind the arc last season, hitting the second-most 3-pointers in the association, while averaging a career-best 16.3 points per game.

Beasley's lawyer, Steve Haney, reminded the media that "An investigation is not a charge," according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Haney continued with "Malik is afforded the same right of the presumption of innocence as anyone else under the U.S. Constitution. As of now, he has not been charged with anything".

I'm hoping this investigation doesn't lead to charges because I like Beasley's game, and match-fixing should be punishable by death. Okay, maybe that's a bit too far. But, I take this sh*t seriously since I gamble on the NBA daily, and the association is sketchy with referee Scott Foster, aka "The Extender," and former official, Tim Donaghy, who did a 15-month jail bid in 2008 for fixing games.

Nevertheless, as a big "innocent until proven guilty" guy, I'm waiting for the feds to conclude their investigation before dumping on Beasley. Unfortunately, the internet isn't as patient.

