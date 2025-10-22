Sign Sophie Cunningham Up For The Next Victoria's Secret Runway

If Victoria's Secret wants to add another WNBA star for an upcoming fashion show after Angel Reese strutted her stuff on the runway last week, they don’t have to look too hard.

Sophie Cunningham took a break from stuffing haters into lockers to volunteer. In fact, hitting the runway at a Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is her childhood dream. We all have something. Taking her talents to a Victoria's Secret runway is hers.

The Indiana Fever enforcer was busy sharing an update on her knee injury when the subject was brought up. At least that's what I assume she was doing with a dance video on TikTok in cutoff shorts and cowgirl boots.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

For those keeping track at home, Cunningham's latest dance video indicates that her recovery is still going well. There was no sign of a limp, every dance move appeared to be pain free, and while I'm no doctor, I'd say she's on track for next season.

But don't take my word for it, she's not dancing around and calling for "summer year round" for people not to watch for themselves. Sure, there's a possibility this is an old clip, but let's not ruin a good time with that kind of thinking.

Sophie Cunningham's TikTok Dance Video Turned Into an Opportunity for Her to Shoot Her Shot with Victoria's Secret

In the comments of Cunningham's 15-second what I assume to be an injury update clip, someone wrote, "Sophie for the next Victoria Secret runway!"

She saw the comment and responded, "blow this up BECAUSE I WOULD DIE if my childhood dream came true."

There you go Victoria's Secret, the ball is in your court now.

Are you going to take another one of the biggest names in the WNBA and have her work the runway at one of your fashion shows? It's not a bad idea.

Go ahead and start getting the wheels in motion on making Sophie Cunningham's childhood dream come true. She has a decent resume of pregame walks to evaluate.