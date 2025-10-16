WNBA's Angel Reese Stars In Victoria's Secret Runway Show After Complaining About Being Sexualized

Angel Reese seems to have put the 'sexualization' charges against men to bed

Nice stilettos.

WNBA star Angel Reese, who said in 2024 that she was tired of being sexualized, got greased up & strutted it Wednesday night during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Reese is being credited with being the first athlete to accomplish such a lofty goal.

"Death threats, I've been sexualized, I've been threatened...I'm still a human. All this has happened since I won the national championship, and I said the other day, I haven't been happy since then," the Chicago Sky rebounding machine said in 2024.

That sexualization complaint came AFTER Reese, 23, posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Now?

Apparently, the sexualization allegations have been put to rest because Angel walked her barely-clothed ass right across that stage last night in NYC without a worry in the world as men around the world watched live on Amazon Prime.

"It's not about me today," Reese said backstage from the show. "I put in the work, but it's also for the young girls who are looking up to me and knowing that they can be in this very moment and be in these seats and shoes and they should continue to dream really, really big.

"I posted on my (Instagram) Story last year, when I was here at the show watching front row. I said, ‘I’m gonna be a Victoria’s Secret model one day,’" while adding, "I didn’t know it was gonna come this fast."

But, wait, there's more. Here's the moneyshot quote.

"I’m not going to shy away from looking like this, because I work my ass off for this body," Reese said. "Being sexy is just something that I love and always embrace."

Angel, hun, you're not being sexualized. Men fueled on Frank Thomas testosterone juice that he's selling at 3 a.m. see a woman they find attractive and then they shoot their shots.

Just go ahead and admit the whole sexualization thing was a ridiculous thing to say and let's all move on here.

You can show off the body. Men can watch without being criminalized. It's a win-win for society.

What else went on at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show?

Justin Herbert's girlfriend, Madison Beer, was a big winner at the show. OutKick's Zach Dean will have more on that later today in his Nightcaps column. It was also good to see Alessandra Ambrosio doing her thing. Believe it or not, she's now 44 years old and hasn't lost a step.

Emily Ratajkowski, 34, is still going strong and appears to be a frontline starter amongst the Angels as does Behati Prinsloo, 37, who became an Angel in 2009.

Yes, Victoria's Secret still featured woke moments (the transG model was back) to keep the woke media outlets happy, but the real news here is that the event exists at all. Remember, it was canceled in 2019 as the wokes took over the world and didn't return until last fall.