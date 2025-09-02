If This Bikini Dance Video Is Any Indication, Sophie Cunningham's Recovery From Knee Surgery Is Going Well

Sophie Cunningham's first season as a member of the Indiana Fever didn’t end as she had hoped. She injured her right knee back in August against the Connecticut Sun and had to have surgery to repair a torn MCL.

With her season coming to an unfortunate early end, all she can do now is focus on her recovery and the 2026 season. Well, that and if she's up to it, maybe some content for social media.

Sophie has a growing brand to promote after all. While she's not quite back to twerking in the mall, she is making some progress on the road to recovery.

On Labor Day, she took the opportunity to give a little injury update on her Instagram Stories, while it's worth noting she showed a ton of respect for summer.

Sophie first issued a warning of sorts, seemingly to anyone who wasn’t a fan of the Fever guard's dance moves, that she was "starting to feel like me again so ya'll better watch tf out."

Labor Day Injury Report: Sophie Cunningham Balances Bikini Content and Rehab

The warning was immediately followed by a picture of her continuing to recover from knee surgery in a bikini alongside a Yeti cooler. It should be pointed out that the recovery appears to be going well.

It wouldn’t be a full and comprehensive update from Sophie Cunningham if she wasn’t doing some dancing too. The brace was on the knee for this portion of the injury report.

The brief and limited dance moves indicate that while the recovery appears to be going well, she still has a long way to go.

Final assessment of Sophie Cunningham's latest injury report:

Sophie is starting to feel like herself again.

The knee recovery is underway and has a ways to go.

The recovery does not limit bikini content, although there are limitations to her ability to dance in the bikini.

Sophie, it should be pointed out, respects summer and bikini season.

There's no reason not to believe that she'll be back and better than ever next season, playing the role of Caitlin Clark's enforcer and twerking at the mall.