Sophie Cunningham Sends Fiery Message To Her Haters From An Island

It's the best month of the year – the one where the NFL, CFB, MLB, NHL, NBA and, of course, the WNBA all play at the same time.

Sure, one of those sticks out like a sore thumb, and it ain't any of the first five. No offense to the WNBA, of course, but when Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunnigham and Angel Reese are all in Cancun instead of the finals, your league is in trouble.

And that's what we have right now. The Aces currently lead the Mercury, 2-0, in the WNBA Finals, and I couldn't name you a single player on either team. Frankly, I don't know where either team is from, and I didn't bother to look it up. Figured "Aces" and "Mercury" would suffice.

Anyway, this Cathy Engelbert can talk till she's blue in the face about how her league stars need to be grateful for the exposure they get, but it's all nonsense.

You know why? Game 3 of the Finals is tonight, and I guarantee you this below TikTok from Sophie Cunningham will get more views. Bank on it:

Sophie Cunningham's recovering nicely

Get ‘em, Sophie! And hey! Looks like the ’ol knee is coming along nicely. No brace? Color me intrigued. Right on schedule as she recovers from a torn MCL suffered back in August.

Cunningham's been on a revenge tour ever since, by the way. If you follow OutKick, you know. If you follow the woke AP, you probably don't, because they don't want to write about the MAGA Barbie. We will, though, for obvious reasons.

She's hot. She's a pistol on and off the court. She's authentic. She's good at basketball. She protects Caitlin Clark. What else do you want in a superstar?

Sophie spent the season bashing skulls on the court, and making headlines off of it with her podcast and social media posts. Just last week, she went after WNBA commish Cathy Engelbert … twice!

"At the end of the day, she's worried about her … Cathy, No one cares. Literally, no one cares. How you're sitting right there, that's how we feel every time she speaks," she said on her podcast.

See? Pistol.

Anyway, she's amassed some haters over the past few months, and, clearly, it's getting to her. And by that, I mean Sophie's in full-on vacation and rehab mode right now as the summer turns to fall.

Can't wait to see where she ends up next.