Sophie Cunningham Continues To Take A Sledgehammer To Cathy Engelbert

There is not a single person on the planet that Sophie Cunningham despises more than her de-facto boss, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

Honestly, it would be like if I just came on OutKick every day and crapped on the Murdoch family. That's what Sophie has spent the better part of a week doing with Cathy Engelbert.

PS: I love the Murdochs! Greatest family since the Ingalls!

Anyway, where was I? Oh yeah! Sophie taking a dump on Cathy. It all stems from her comments – allegedly, of course – about Caitlin Clark. For those who missed it, she basically said Clark should get on the ground and kiss her feet because of the platform she's provided her over the past year and a half.

Obviously, that's nonsense, given Clark is the only reason anyone watches the WNBA and is her own empire. She also signed a $28 million Nike deal before taking her first professional shot.

So, clearly, Cathy is "delusional," as Sophie Cunningham said earlier this week. As if that wasn't enough, she doubled down on those comments heading into the weekend:

Sophie Cunningham ain't backing down

"At the end of the day, she's worried about her … Cathy, No one cares. Literally, no one cares. How you're sitting right there, that's how we feel every time she speaks."

My God. Amazing. Sophie Cunningham is just the best. What a pistol she's turned into this season. Ever since she started bashing skulls in defense of Caitlin Clark, it's been an uphill trajectory for the hottest player in the league.

And now, she's just telling the WNBA commish to shut her pie-hole. That's what she's doing. She may as well just say, "Hey, Cathy, you're a scumbag, be quiet and leave us alone." It would be no different.

What a revolt we have going on in the WNBA right now. I've never seen anything like it. All these gals DESPISE this Cathy Engelbert. And they're just outwardly talking about it. Could you imagine if players acted like this towards Roger Goodell or Rob Manfred? It would be wild to see.

Credit to these chicks for having a backbone and the stones to fight back. Admittedly, I have no idea what the fight is over. Something with the new CBA, I'm sure. I could not – and I'm being 100% serious – care less. It's not possible.

But, it's giving us great Sophie Cunningham content, and that's always a win on a Saturday in early October.

Now, let's go have a big day.