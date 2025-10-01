Sophie Cunningham Dresses Down Delusional WNBA Commish While Barely Wearing Anything Herself

Nobody does the game better than Sophie Cunningham right now.

Sophie Cunningham undressed delusional WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert Tuesday afternoon, and then took some time to dress herself down for Indiana's eventual elimination game later that night.

And that, boys and girls, is how you make the WNBA relevant on the first day of the MLB playoffs. Sophie knows how it's done. Business on the court, pleasure off of it. Nobody in the game mixes the two more seamlessly, and our girl put on a masterclass this week.

First, the backstory. For those who missed it, Engelbert took a massive dump on Caitlin Clark this week when, according to Napheesa Collier, she said that Clark would be a SCRUB if not for the WNBA.

That's right. Like I said, delusional:

"Caitlin should be grateful. She makes $16 million off the court, because without the platform that the WNBA gives her, she wouldn't make anything," she said, according to Collier, the WNBA's Player's Association VP.

Truly one of the dumber statements I've ever read. It was so stupid, I thought it was fake. I had to double, and then triple-check it.

But it was right. It was dumb. And, it was torched by Sophie Cunningham:

Sophie Cunningham is bashing skulls for Caitlin Clark again

"people only know Cathy because of C…. She’s the most delusional leader our league has seen."

"AND IT SHOULDN’T EVER BE ABOUT OUR COMMISSIONER IN THE FIRST PLACE."

Get her, Sophie! Piss off, Cathy. What an IDIOT. Seriously, does this chick know anything about Caitlin Clark? Has she ever met her before?

Clark, for those wondering, signed a $28 million Nike deal before ever playing a second in the WNBA last year. Think about that. She could've never played a single second for the Fever or the WNBA, and she would've been set for life.

But she should be on the ground, kissing Cathy Englebert's feet, because she provides a platform for her to showcase her ability? Get outta here. Come on. What are we doing here?

The ONLY reason people watch the WNBA is because of Caitlin Clark! She single-handedly revived your crappy league, Cathy. And guess what? It's STILL crappy! We just watch because we want to see if Caitlin can drop 40 one night with 10 three-pointers from a mile away. That's it!

Well, I also watch because of Sophie Cunnigham. I've said all year she's more exciting than Caitlin Clark, but that's partly because of her off-the-court #content, too. Fire Instagram account. Fire podcast. Fire TikTok. Nobody does social media better.

On the court, she's also a pistol. And I'm talking during AND before tip-off.

Exhibit A:

Sure, the Fever lost last night to end what was a magical run through the playoffs. Magical, mainly, because they nearly reached the finals without Clark or Cunnigham, who are both out for the year.

But … did they lose? I don't know. They have the two most electric players in the league on their team, and now we get a full offseason of Sophie.

We're all winners because of that.