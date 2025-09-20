Sophie Cunningham Sends Message After She and Caitlin Clark Face Off With Police

Between the NFL, college football, MLB pennant races and that pesky Jimmy Kimmel news, I feel like we all collectively sort of missed the biggest story of the week.

Did y'all know the WNBA playoffs were going on? Lord knows I didn't. Feel like it's all we talked about last year, mainly because of some girl named Caitlin Clark. She's a needle-mover, you know.

So is teammate Sophie Cunningham. Personally, I'd ride with Sophie all day over Clark, but that's a story for another day. Regardless, they're two absolute firecrackers in the WNBA, and they're both, unfortunately, out for the season.

Somehow, the Indiana Fever still managed to advance to the next round of the playoffs earlier this week, and Clark and Cunningham found themselves at the center of maybe the most viral picture on the internet right now.

Sophie and Caitlin vs. the police … who ya got?

Sophie Cunningham plans to stay in the picture

Whoaaaaaaa Nellie! How did OutKick miss this little showdown from Thursday night? Here's the backstory. The short version, obviously, it's a college football Saturday after all.

Apparently, Sophie and Caitlin – and others – got a little frisky during an injury timeout with about four minutes left in the third quarter. With the Dream leading by six, Odyssey Sims sustained an injury, prompting the timeout. During those brief few minutes, Cunningham walked to center court with Clark behind her.

That's where they were met by this police officer, who DARED them to cross that line.

Don't know what was said, or what was going on here, but it was an all-time standoff. Who's gonna blink first? Sophie? No chance. Absolute death stare from Sophie the whole time.

Cunningham later retweeted the above photo of the encounter with the policewoman on social media. Yesterday, she let the world know she wasn't backing down, or going ANYWHERE:

Honestly? No argument from me. I agree. Like I said, I'm #TeamSophie all day. She's the WNBA content we all want.

Anyway, who we siding with here? Sophie and Caitlin or the policewoman? Was she overzealous? Should Sophie have shown a little more respect? I don't know. This feels unnecessary on the officer's part from my view, but I also don't know the context behind why Sophie and Co. were walking towards that side of the court.

In any event, it's another elite picture for Cunningham to hang in her louvre. Along with others, of course:



