Sophie Cunningham Says Quiet Part Out Loud About Angel Reese

Sure, neither Angel Reese nor Sophie Cunningham have played meaningful basketball in weeks and people haven't watched a WNBA game in a month, but that doesn't mean the talking stops.

Certainly not for Reese. Nobody likes to create a solid headline more than Reese. God, she loves to talk. And miss layups. What a combo!

The Chicago Sky stunk this season. Like, they were truly awful. They're 10-33. Do you know how bad you have to be to only win 10 games in the WNBA? Impressive.

Reese, of course, is the face of the franchise. Sure, she's been ruthlessly mocked on social media for her innate ability to miss simple shots, but she's still the face. And she's had ENOUGH of her team sucking!

In an interview with the Chicago Tribune earlier this month, Reese blasted her crappy team.

"I’m not settling for the same s−−− we did this year," she said before predictably backtracking a few days later. "We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a non-negotiable for me... I’m willing and wanting to play with the best.

"And however I can help to get the best here, that’s what I’m going to do this offseason. So it’s going to be very, very important this offseason to make sure we attract the best of the best because we can’t settle for what we have this year."

OK, Angel. Whatever you say!

Anyway, Cunningham fired back at Reese Tuesday on her podcast, telling her to essentially keep her dumb thoughts to herself:

Sophie Cunningham is right again!

Reese, for those who stopped following the WNBA months ago, was benched for those comments. I'm sure the Sky suffered immensely on the floor without Reese, and with all her shitty teammates instead!

Look, I'm obviously with Sophie Cunningham here. She's right. Those comments are meant for closed-door meetings, not interviews with some woke newspaper. My bigger issue is … Angel Reese just isn't good enough to be making them in the first place. Have you SEEN her play? Come on.

Those are things that Tom Brady could say after winning three Super Bowls. Kobe. MJ. As much as I loathe him, LeBron.

Angel Reese? Come on. What are we doing here? When you're best known for missing easy shots, you probably aren't in a position to scold your bosses over lack of talent. Just a thought.

Be more like Sophie Cuninngham! Both on, and off, the court. Trust me. The world would be a much better place.



