Angel Reese Issues Unnecessary Apology After Saying Her Very Bad Chicago Sky Team Needs Better Players

Angel Reese is in a tough spot. She's the best player on a Chicago Sky team that is 10-30, which anyone who sees that record who possesses a brain recognizes roster improvements are needed. The other simple fact about the Sky is that it is a team that plays in the WNBA, a league where emotions run high, and practically every word spoken is overanalyzed.

This brings us back to Reese, and the recent comments (demands) she made about the Sky needing to acquire better players this upcoming offseason.

"I’m not settling for the same sh-t we did this year," Reese told the Chicago Tribune . "We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a nonnegotiable for me. "I’m willing and wanting to play with the best," Reese added. "And however I can help to get the best here, that’s what I’m going to do this offseason to make sure we attract the best of the best, because we can’t settle for what we have this year."

Reese went on to state that she would like to play in Chicago for her entire career, but she "might have to move in a different direction and do what's best for me" if the roster is not improved.

You could read Reese's comments and react with two different thoughts. Either you believe she simply wants her very bad team to get better next season, which is logical, or you take her comments and believe she's talking down to her current teammates, who, again, have contributed to a 10-30 campaign.

Angel Reese Apologizes For Stating A Fact

In a completely on-brand move for the WNBA, Reese herself appears to have taken her own comments in a negative way.

She was asked about her comments about the team needing to improve and her threat to potentially leave Chicago following the team's win over the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday, and wasted no time issuing an apology to her bad basketball team.

"I probably am frustrated [with] myself right now," Reese said in the postgame news conference. "I think the language is taken out of context. I really didn't intentionally mean to put down my teammates, because they've been through this with me throughout the whole year. They've busted their ass, just like I've busted my ass. They've showed up for me through thick and thin, and in the locker room when nobody could see anything.

"So, I want to apologize to my teammates, which I already have, about the article and how it was misconstrued about what was said. And I just have to be better with my language. Because I know it's not the message, it's the messenger. And understanding what I say can be taken any kind of way. So, I just have to really be better and grow from this."

Reese's claim that the "language" she used was taken out of context is laughable, given that she was literally quoted saying that she wasn't going to settle "for the same sh-t we did this year" and "we have to get good players," but as stated previously, this is the WNBA, and emotions run high.

Every single metric points to the Sky needing to get better players. The best player on the team, and one of the most popular players in the league, simply stated that, yet she felt the need to immediately apologize for stating the obvious.

The drama doesn't stop.