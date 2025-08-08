WNBA Stars Lexie Hull & Sophie Cunningham Get Stuffed Into Jeans For Sydney, Tight WNBA Security & Ric Drip

Plus: MY Bengals are off to a great start because Joe Burrow didn't get hurt in the preseason opener

I LOVE the sense of urgency from Joe Burrow one week into the preseason schedule

Now, before you go sending me emails screaming about how Patrick Mahomes never sweats the preseason, he also hasn't gone 0-2 to start the season four out of the last five seasons like Burrow.

Cincinnati starts the season with the Browns on the road and then the Jags at home before facing a Vikings team starting J.J. McCarthy.

Anything less than 2-0 is unacceptable and Burrow knows it.

I didn't watch a single second of last night's game because I don't want to get emotionally invested just yet, and, MY Reds were on and getting their asses handed to them by Skenes.

Yes, I'm emotionally invested in baseball right now. I've turned over a new leaf.

Let's crank up the football talk around here with Millennial Jeff from Minnesota taking shots at the SEC

— MJfM fires away:

College football is almost here! Just a quick reminder that it's been 942 days since the SEC has won a national Championship. The Big Ten has won the last two. The SEC still plays only eight conference games while every other Major conference plays nine. At least the Big Ten does.

If the SEC can somehow win one this year, seems unlikely since they survive purely on hype and not on performance, it will be 1,106 days in between National championships.

Football is regional. We play it pretty well here in the Midwest. NDSU won the last FCS national championship again last year. In fact, we have won 10 FCS national championships since 2011. Ferris State won the division 2 national championship, they are from Michigan. Central Illinois won the division 3 National championship.

All 4 college football national championships winners came from the Midwest, but remember, "It just means more" in the south.

Remember my ‘Top 5 Chains That Will Be Gone In 5 Years’ list?

Was the list a little aggressive to include Wendy's?

Again, yes it was, but lists must have hooks to catch a reader's attention or the list is a complete waste of time. That said, I stand by my statement that Wendy's is becoming an afterthought, especially around here where I absolutely refuse to get food because the workers are meth addicts or on work release.

I will also stand by my statement that Bob Evans will be gone in five years. It's a miracle we haven't heard a bankruptcy announcement this year based purely on what I see when I pass the stores, which are always empty.

OutKick weapons guru David Hookstead needs to make way for ‘Javelin’ Joe (me) who is being welcomed with open arms by the Screencaps readers who work in the weapon industry

Brandon C.'s email about the Huntsville weapons show fired up the readers who work in the weapons industry. By the way, I need to remind you guys that, at one point, Screencaps had an odd number of readers out of Huntsville with jobs they never publicized.

I met a couple of those readers during my trip to Birmingham a couple of years ago. Did I ask what they did for a living? Absolutely not. Did I figure it had something to do with war, space or a combination of the two? YES.

Put it this way, we have some interesting characters out of Huntsville.

— Andy in Knoxville knows the industry:

I need to link up with Brandon C., sounds like we run in the same circles, but I haven't been to as cool a show as his Russian adventure.

I'll be exhibiting at the AUSA (Association of the US Army) conference in DC in October, and sounds like he will be attending. I will get you all the pictures of weapons, tanks, missiles, helicopters you could want. It is the biggest show in the US for that sort of thing.

— LSU superfan Joe M. would like to welcome me into the world of arms dealing:

Defense shows are off the chain. Especially when Russians are involved. They attract the second and third world buyers, who will bribe everyone with ... well, everything. Detroit probably won't disappoint, but it won't be at the level of something happening in the UAE or Istanbul.

Kinsey:

I have to start somewhere within the weapons world. I don't want to go straight into the belly of the beast in Instanbul to see the killing machinery and how it operates. I'll look up how to get a press pass into Detroit.

By the way, for the landscapers, I have a press pass request in for the Equip Expo in Louisville. Who will be there?

Weapons dealers: Do we (Americans) have anything to worry about with robot dogs and drones?

I would ask Hookstead, but he's traveling today.

The state of workplace bathroom behaviors in 2025: Hey, turn down the volume on YouTube when you're taking a dump

— Tom in Clarksville writes:

I have noticed a disturbing trend with the RTO (return to office) crowd. We maintained our office throughout CVid, and I have been in and out of many offices for the last 20 years. I first noticed the trend in the airport a few years back where men would maintain phone calls while at the urinal or in the stall.

This has now started to be a regular part of what you get to experience in the men's room at my office building. I opened the door to the restroom recently and heard a woman's voice which caused me to immediately recoil and double-check I had not made a mistake. Sure enough I was in the right place, stall number 2 was just catching up on some YouTube on speaker.

Earlier this week, I followed the UPS driver into the restroom, and he was having an argument with a woman on speaker phone that he took to the stall with him. Yesterday, I was at one of the urinals in our 2U set up when another patron strode in and continued his sales meeting while on speakerphone talking back and forth and in the background another dude was dropping off his TacoBell lunch with a good bit of fanfair.

This is just what I have seen here recently. Over the past few months, I have seen people on Facetime and a dude doing what appeared to be a financial review with a customer. Their portfolio was up!

Wondering if your readers are experiencing the same out there, is this a trend that we expect to continue? Is everyone so important that they must continue a call even in the restroom?

Kinsey:

GREAT TOPIC. I'm passing this one to my text group. Three of the four guys on there go into offices and Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green is always taking dumps on job sites. He's a gas man.

(As I was about to publish this column, MCBiBG responded.)

— MCBiBG says:

Hmmm. I took a company-wide meeting on the shitter the other day…. But all we have here is management and engineers and most of them never come into the office

I'm absolutely worthless on this topic, Tom. I haven't gone into an office in years. Before OutKick, I was going to New York City about 4-5 times a year to visit an office, but that ended in 2019.

Clay came calling in 2020, and I haven't visited an office since.

Jim M. wants a piece of Mike T.'s Great Tomato Challenge Of 2025

— Jim M. says:

Hey Joe, I believe I have a contender for Mike T's tomato! Big Beef Plus variety. Just picked and just over 1 pound (pint glass for reference). More to come when my wife's grow ops plants in the garden start getting ripe. We were late planting hers because of the weather. Take care and happy picking!

##################

That is it for this Friday. Tomorrow is a rather big day in the Kinsey family. I have nine holes planned with my father to celebrate his 70th birthday, which is next week. Golf and Marion's Pizza is about as crazy as he wants to get this year.

Plus, I'm going to take Screencaps Jr. to the Little League field where I played when I was 12-years-old. We'll take a bucket of baseballs and see how far he can hit them. He's about to see just how small the fields are compared to what he's been playing on. It's going to be eye-opening.

Let's go have a great weekend.

