Kelsey Plum Goes Both Ways, Rocks Jorts And See-Through Shirt During WNBA Pregame

Kelsey Plum’s versatility has been on full display during the LA Sparks’ September slate.

To be clear, I’m not talking about her on-court game, which ChatGPT tells me includes averages of nearly 20 points and six assists during the ninth month of the calendar year. Nah, I’m talking about Kelsey Plum's ability to seamlessly walk into an arena sans bra on one night, in a Canadian tuxedo on another and, most recently, in a pair of jorts that would seem ready-made for Jonn Cena.

You don’t become a four-time All-Star without the confidence to walk through the tunnels of Staples Center, or whatever it’s called now, with your plums essentially out for the world to see.

Sure, on the surface, these seem like standard pregame walks toward the locker room. But if you look deeper (and I encourage you to click your way through the carousel for a glimpse at the Canadian tuxedo), you’ll see that this is Plum’s way of reclaiming her spot atop the WNBA’s increasingly growing mantle of player thirst traps. It’s a spot Plum held for years until Sophie Cunningham did her best ’96 Brady Anderson and unexpectedly dropped bombs all across social media this season.

With Cunningham on the sidelines due to a late August knee injury, Plum saw her opportunity and announced once again ‘The champ is here,’ with the help of some denim. Yes, Plum's reintroduction into Instagram thirst traps technically began on the last night of August, but don't let the facts get in the way of a good story; this is a September to remember.

On your toes, Sophie!

Case in point, Plum might have just brought back baggy jeans shorts. And don't argue with me, they haven't been relevant or accepted since the early ‘90s and only if a braided belt was included. But on Wednesday, Plum said ’hold my beer.' …Actually, scratch that, she more likely said ‘hold my Smartwater,’ and rocked the Fred Durst out of some knee-length denim before a date with the Dallas Wings.

We've just witnessed a weeks-long pregame masterclass from one of the WNBA's IG OGs. Your move, Sophie.

