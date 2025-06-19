Kelsey Plum Calls Out ‘Weird’ Grown Men Camping Out At Hotel For Autographs

The Los Angeles Sparks star is facing backlash for the way she handled the interaction.

Kelsey Plum is taking some heat on social media after a video went viral of her calling out a small group of fans waiting outside her hotel.

The Los Angeles Sparks star was walking into her hotel when she was approached by a couple of men who were camped out outside the hotel. The men, who were carrying binders full of trading cards, wanted Plum's autograph.

"Don't y'all find that kind of weird? Lowkey?" she asked the autograph seekers. "I'm really turned off right now, I'm not going to lie."

"I'm just a fan ... can you sign one [trading card]?" the fan replied. "Keep killing it this year."

"I know, I appreciate that, Plum said. "Thank you."

After this video made its rounds on the internet, haters criticized Plum for not being friendly enough and not appreciating the attention from fans.

"So you finally get the attention you begged years and years for in the WNBA and then shut down fans when asked for 5 seconds of your time because you’re too good for them," one person wrote. "I hate people like this. These women in this league are delusional."

"WNBA players begged for more attention, more coverage, but they 1000% are unequipped and ill prepared for this," another person commented. "they need some sort of training Lmaao Like do you not know what comes with being a star?"

Another guy chimed in: "Does the WNBA not want fans or…?"

Look, I get it. Attention comes with the territory for a professional athlete, and signing a quick autograph or two is a minor inconvenience at worst.

But I'm actually Team Kelsey here, for a number of reasons:

She was polite and still signed the autographs.

Yes, it is "weird" to stalk athletes at their hotels. I traveled with sports teams for much of my career, and you'd be amazed how many grown adults have zero respect for boundaries — wandering team hotel hallways, waiting outside the players' cars in parking lots, trying to message their family members through social media. And this happens to both male and female athletes.

A dude with a binder full of collector trading cards is not a fan. He's a reseller. Something tells me Kelsey would have acted much differently if there were a few little girls in Sparks T-shirts.

Following two consecutive blowout losses, Plum and the Sparks are hoping to find their way back to the win column on the road against the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday. So if you happen to find yourself at a hotel in Minneapolis this weekend, just mind your own business.