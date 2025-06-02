Social Media Invented Hilarious New WNBA Stat Just For Angel Reese

Grabbing her own rebounds after missed layups are known as 'mebounds'

By now, people are well aware that Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese is a double-double machine. The second-year WNBA player piles up rebounds in every game she plays.

Not all boards are created equal though. Many of Reese's come after she misses a layup and simply grabs her own rebound.

Reese leads the WNBA in rebounding, grabbing 12.3 per game. She averages more rebounds than points (10.0 PPG), due in large part to her poor shooting percentage (31%). Her abysmal shooting looks even worse when one considers that she takes most of her shots from within five feet of the basket.

Reese has attempted 61 field goals this season and only nine of those have come from outside five feet (15%). Still, she's shooting just 33% from inside five feet and leads the WNBA in offensive rebounding with 5.7 per game, nearly 1.5 more than the player with the second-most (Brionna Jones, 3.4).

A New Stat To Track Angel's Excellence

Special abilities require special metrics.

So, social media users came up with a hilarious new state to capture Reese's propensity to miss short shots and grab her own rebounds. They're called "mebounds." Get it? Mebounds?

In fact, many social media users just call Angel Reese "Mebounds."

Get Rich, Kids

Because of her unique abilities, one group has even been betting on Angel Reese to miss her first field goal attempt – and they have won six straight.

I mean, c'mon. That's hilarious. The WNBA needs to fully embrace this new stat and actually put it on their website. If you look at the WNBA statistics page, they have advanced stats on EVERYTHING. Seriously, they literally track where every shot comes from, hence my ability to give Angel Reese's numbers above, about 85% of her shots coming from inside five feet.

How hard would it be to add a "mebounds" category? The answer is that it wouldn't be. We need the league to get on board and have some fun with this.

Your move, WNBA.