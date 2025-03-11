Angel Reese Shows Off Her Elite Inability To Make Layups In Shocking Unrivaled League Performance

Angel Reese is the gift that keeps on giving. Whether it's her belief that she's helped raise the WNBA to new heights as much as Caitlin Clark has or her recent threat of sitting out if players aren't paid more by a league that makes no money, Reese knows how to grab attention. While she's been making headlines with her thoughts, her game on the court has been overlooked a bit, but that stops now.

Reese is playing in the new Unrivaled League this Spring to pick up a check and stay sharp ahead of the WNBA season. Her Rose BC team beat down Aliyah Boston's Vinyl BC squad 74-46 on Monday night, and Reese reminded the world that she's very good at one thing and not so good at another.

The former LSU star snagged 13 rebounds, but went just 5-for-13 from the floor to score 10 points while putting together a legitimate masterclass on how to miss shots from three feet.

It's not easy to miss this many layup attempts in a single game, but Angel Reese is different.

The layup attempt that hits the bottom of the backboard, followed by an off-balance put back that doesn't even think about hitting the rim is an all-time sequence.

There has long been a narrative that Reese pads her stats by purposefully missing layups to snag a quick offensive rebound, but after seeing these ‘highlights,' I think we can put that narrative to bed. She's not stat padding, she simply can not score the basketball.

Two problems, outside of her horrendous touch around the rim, stand out. Reese absolutely refuses to be on-balance when putting up a shot, and she's constantly, 100% of the time, looking for contact and the foul.

Lisa Leslie may have been onto something when she told Reese directly to her face last month that she needs to "fix" how she shoots her layups. A legend of the game telling a current star in the WNBA that she needs to learn how to shoot a layup is outrageous but also phenomenal.

Again, Angel Reese is the gift that keeps on giving.