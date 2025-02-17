Angel Reese Receives Brutally Honest Basketball Advice From Lisa Leslie

Lisa Leslie sees one major weakness in Angel Reese's game — and she promises to help her fix it.

During the most recent episode of her Unapologetically Angel podcast, Reese asked the WNBA legend for advice as she enters her second pro season. And Leslie was brutally honest about where the Chicago Sky star needs to improve: her layups.

"The biggest advice I have for you is going to be how you shoot your layups, period," Leslie said. "Like, we're gonna fix that. That's fixable for you."

Last season, Reese finished second in WNBA Rookie of the Year voting, behind Indiana Fever phenom Caitlin Clark, and averaged 13.6 points and a league-high 13.1 rebounds per game. But she made only 42% (136 of 321) of her layup attempts — a shot that, especially when uncontested, should be near automatic for a professional basketball player.

Still, Leslie gave Reese her flowers when it came to her improved shot from outside, her ball handling and her defense. And she praised the 22-year-old for her willingness to ask for help on the parts of her game that desperately need it.

"Just the idea that you want to get better, like I love that," Leslie said. "For me to hear from you, and see that you’re like, ‘Yes, I want you to work with me, I want you to help me, I want to get better’ — that’s what it’s about. The fact that you already have that attitude? You’re going to get better, and I can help you get better. I’m positive."

It's hard to find a better mentor than Leslie, one of the WNBA's all-time greats. A three-time league MVP, she spent all 12 of her seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks, leading them to the WNBA championship in 2001 and 2002 and was named the Finals MVP both times.

Now, the two of them had better get to the gym and get to work. The WNBA season is just three short months away.