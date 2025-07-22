3 Storylines South Park Needs To Hit After Reportedly Inking New Paramount+ Deal

With South Park reportedly coming to a massive five-year, $1.5 billion agreement with Paramount+ that will have fans enjoying 10 episodes per year, the show will likely be hitting on anything and everything topical.

Hands down, there's been no other show on television that has prided itself on being so topically relevant. Whether it was presidential elections to more recently hilariously ripping Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the show has been able to brilliantly mock the biggest names in pop culture. In a preview for the upcoming Season 27, set to debut on Wednesday, July 23rd, a trailer showed some of the upcoming storylines, including: the recent air traffic control chaos, war against Canada and Diddy.

Those are all great choices, but if you ask me, here are three topics that South Park NEEDS to hit.

BILL BELICHICK AND HIS 24-YEAR-OLD GIRLFRIEND JORDON HUDSON

I feel like this is a given.

Considering everyone in the sports world has an opinion on the 73-year-old, 8x Super Bowl Champion coach and his girlfriend, 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, it only makes sense for South Park to take it head on like a linebacker blitzing a quarterback.

The script essentially writes itself. On one hand, you have those wondering what the heck Bill Belichick thinking dating a woman so much younger than him, while others are giving him a fist pump and a "Hell yeah, coach!"

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

However, that was before we got to really know Hudson, who appears to be a little bit of a control freak when it comes to Bill. No doubt South Park will absolutely rip into the two of them for that disaster of a CBS interview in which Hudson repeatedly kept interrupting the reporter from asking questions about how the two had met. That turned out to be a PR disaster for Belichick's relationship.

Not to mention Jordon repeatedly showing up to UNC football practices for God knows what reason. As I've previously written, all hell is going to break loose in Chapel Hill, North Carolina should the football team's new head coach, Belichick, start losing some games, with social media wanting to put the blame on one of the two love birds.

Seems like this is an absolute no-brainer.

THE WNBA, CAITLIN CLARK AND ANGEL REESE

Something tells me that South Park will have a damn field day ripping into the WNBA's obsession with self-sabotaging themselves.

As OutKick has been covering for over a year now, the rise of Caitlin Clark has sparked some jealousy among other players, who are too clueless to realize that the rise of one player helps all. Instead, you have people like the Chicago Sky's Angel Reese, who has had her share of dismissive things to say about Clark.

When you add that just last weekend the players came out to the All-Star game wearing "Pay us what you owe us" shirts and the subsequent fall out to that, I can only imagine what Matt and Trey were texting each other watching the whole thing go down.

ALLIGATOR ALCATRAZ

The fact that there is a place in the United States called Alligator Alcatraz seems like something that South Park had made up themselves.

It's very real, however, and so is my guess that the South Park creators have it on their drawing board as well. An illegal immigrant detention facility located in the middle of the Florida Everglades surrounded by alligators and snakes in order to deter anyone from escaping?

Yup, definitely sounds like a South Park script.

Anyone who has followed South Park throughout the years knows that Parker and Stone have an ingenious way of tackling the absurd, and Alligator Alcatraz is just that. It's like the modern-day equivalent of a king's moat surrounding a castle. Only one way in and one way out!

SOUTH PARK'S NEW PARAMOUNT+ DEAL

South Park's new Paramount+ deal will bring weekly episodes to Paramount+ in the United States for the first time. The show will also continue to air on Comedy Central.

WHAT STORYLINE WOULD YOU WANT SOUTH PARK TO TACKLE? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow