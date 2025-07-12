Indiana Fever President Kelly Krauskopf Reportedly Deletes X Account After Fan Backlash

Many fans tweeted the Fever saying if Caitlin Clark leaves, so will they.

Indiana Fever President Kelly Krauskopf remained off of X on Saturday, just a day after reportedly disabling her account after receiving backlash regarding comments about the future of the team.

On Saturday, the @k2indytex account page was still showing the message "This account doesn't exist," after resurfaced comments went viral in which she compared the WNBA team to a company "like Apple."

FEVER PRESIDENT WANTS TO REBRAND AND FANS LET HER HAVE IT

"This is about the Indiana Fever. Yes, we have a foundational player in Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston, and we're going to continue to add to that. But I want this team to be a leader in the country and a brand, an enduring brand, like Apple or something. We have a real opportunity here," Krauskopf said during her October 8 introductory address. She went on to say that it was important that the Fever look to move on to focusing on a new demographic and "pay it forward."

Immediately, fans began criticizing Krauskopf for downplaying Caitlin Clark's achievements and popularity.

"We're being SCAMMED by the Fever [organization]. They DGAF about you, Aliyah Boston or Caitlin Clark. It's all a shameless $$$ grab," one fan tweeted.

Another person ripped the Fever President for not understanding that Apple's brand was able to become the success it has because of one person, Steve Jobs. "Apple didn't dominate by sidelining the iPhone," another fan hilariously quipped.

The original report of Krauskopf deactivating her X account on Friday was from the Daily Mail. Fox News Digital has reached out to the Fever for a response.

It's truly unbelievable how bad the WNBA is at this. Instead of just acknowledging what EVERYONE knows - that an overwhelming majority of new fans are directly due to Caitlin Clark, the league continues to self-sabotage with idiotic and unnecessary comments. How hard is it to realize that by building and supporting Clark, you will also develop her teammates, opponents and future players' brands as well? It's literally how marketing and branding works, people!

You'd think the president of the team would have at least some clue what she was walking into, but apparently not.

You can bet she sure does now, as a massive number of tweets from Fever fans told her directly that they are there for the Fever because of Caitlin Clark, and if she goes, they'll follow her.

THIS SHOULDN'T BE THAT DIFFICULT

"Wow. Now we know. They don't want to build around the big three because they think they are building something that makes these players interchangable… the fans aren't interchangeable, and we will go where these players we love go. I have no loyalty to the Fever organization, my loyalty lies with the one who brought me," JoJo tweeted.

"When the Fever lose Caitlin Clark their fan base will never forgive them. It will be the biggest blunder in sports history," Fever fan Joe wrote.

"Caitlin goes and so does 80% of the Fever fanbase!!" another ticked off fan wrote.

If the report is indeed true and Krauskopf deleted her account on Friday because she couldn't take the heat, not only is that a childish and unprofessional move, but hopefully someone else in the organization is showing her exactly how the fans feel about her desire to "rebrand."

