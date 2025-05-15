Why Does Angel Reese Get A Pass For Acting Like An Entitled Brat Over Her Dumb Caitlin Clark Comment?

I know Amber wrote about this already – which makes sense given she's our unofficial Angel Reese writer – but I need to follow up on it.

I don't understand why Angel Reese – who said an objectively stupid thing about Caitlin Clark and the state of the WNBA last summer – gets a pass for dodging a fair follow-up question about it earlier this week?

Furthermore, I don't understand why the Chicago Sky are seemingly coddling her over it. What are we doing here? This is a grown woman. A big girl. An adult. You can't say something dumb, and then … run from it. That's silly. That's middle school shit.

For those who missed it, Angel said last summer that more people were watching the WNBA because of her – along with Caitlin Clark. That's just not true, and I don't even hate Angel Reese like a lot of folks do. I think she's good for the WNBA. She certainly helps fuel the Caitlin Clark bus.

But let's not be crazy here … without Caitlin Clark, nobody is watching – or even talking about – the WNBA. She's the reason I'm blogging about it on May 15. The reason we write about it. The reason we care.

Anyway, Angel spouted off about that last summer, and was then asked about it again this week with the new season just about set to begin.

And she ran away from it.

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark are good for the WNBA, but let's not be silly here

I mean, come on. What are we doing here? What world am I living in?

Hey, Angel – maybe drop the smugness? Maybe let the guy finish his question? He's not asking you about something completely outlandish and ridiculous. He didn't ask about your thoughts on Trump accepting a new 747 from the Saudis, or your thoughts on the ongoing trade war.

He asked you about something … you said! You said it. Own it. Don't run from it. It's a fair question. And how about the insufferable Sky staffer who tells him to "move on."

Hey, buddy – piss off. I'll move on when she A) lets me finish my question, and B) when she answers it like a grown-ass adult.

This, right here, is why people hate Angel Reese. It's got very little to do with her on-court play, although that doesn't help. It's how she conducts herself the other 99% of the time. It's embarrassing. It's childish.

She's a brat. And if she's not actually a brat, she acts like one, which is even worse.

And I don't even love Caitlin Clark anymore! She's been brainwashed by the insufferably woke WNBA, and now hates white people. That annoys me. She annoys me. But at least she's not a prick to the media.

Anyway, I don't understand why Angel Reese gets a pass here. I really don't. The media won't say anything about it, because – like the Sky – they have to protect Angel Reese.

But fans see right through the bullshit. They always do.

And buddy, they did here, too:

I could go on and on. Trust me, it's a war zone over on that app right now. You get the picture, though.

Anyway, it's just silly to me that she gets to say something as dumb as she did last summer, and then completely gets to ignore it a year later. Just answer the damn question like an adult, and move on.

Or, hell – at least let him finish the question in the first place!

Instead, you act like a jackass. Par for the course.