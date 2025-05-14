Angel Reese Made A Bold Statement Last Year, But Now She Doesn't Want To Talk About It

Last year, Angel Reese made it clear that Caitlin Clark didn't deserve all the credit for the growth of the WNBA in 2024.

The league experienced unprecedented popularity last season, setting records in viewership, attendance and merchandise sales. The WNBA's most-watched regular season in 24 years saw 54 million unique viewers, with attendance reaching the highest point in 22 years.

Of course, Clark had a lot to do with that. But according to Reese, so did she.

"I’ll look back in 20 years and be like, the reason why we’re watching women’s basketball is not just because of one person," Reese said in June. "It’s because of me, too. I want y'all to realize that."

This week, a reporter asked the Chicago Sky star if she still believed this was the case, but Reese shut down the inquiry immediately.

"Next question," she said.

Then, a Sky staffer jumped in, telling the media to move on.

Well, OK then!

Finishing second to Clark in the Rookie of the Year voting, Reese averaged 13.6 points and a league-record 13.1 rebounds per game in 2024. She set a WNBA record with double-doubles in 15 straight games and finished with 26 on the season (the most ever by a rookie).

And look, there's no question Reese has made a name for herself in the WNBA — mostly for her off-the-court endeavors.

But this is reminiscent of the time she complained about not being able to pay her rent with her WNBA salary… and then bought a house and called out all the haters who said she couldn't afford it. Sis, YOU are the one who said you couldn't afford it.

Angel, you don't get to make bold statements to the media and then get upset when the media ask you about those statements later.