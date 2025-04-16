Angel Reese, Who Said She Couldn't Afford Her Rent, Buys A House

Angel Reese is doing very well for herself.

The Chicago Sky star announced on Tuesday that she retired her mom and became a homeowner — both at just 22-years-old. Afterward, she hopped on social media to take a victory lap.

"they said ‘she need to cover up’ so i went cover on VOGUE," Reese posted on X. "they said ‘she can’t afford her rent' so i went & bought a house."

Wait, wait, wait… who is they? My sister in Christ, YOU were the one who said you couldn't afford your rent.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

During the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in October, Reese hopped on an Instagram Live stream, where she complained about her meager WNBA salary. The former LSU star's base salary for her rookie season was $73,439. That, of course, doesn't include All-Rookie and All-Star bonuses.

"Hating pays my bills, baby. I just hope you know the WNBA don't pay my bills at all. I don't even think that pays one of my bills," Reese said. "…Yo, I'm living beyond my means! No, my rent is more than that. It's $8,000. I'm living beyond my means."

A monthly rent bill of $8,000 comes out to $96,000 a year — which is steep, even for Chicago. But Reese can afford it.

RELATED: Angel Reese Dares The WNBA To Not Meet Her Demands

In addition to her modest WNBA salary, the 22-year-old is raking in endorsement money from huge brands like Beats by Dre, Hershey and McDonald's. About a year ago, she also signed a lucrative deal with Reebok that includes a signature shoe and her own wardrobe collection.

So, yeah, Angel Reese is doing just fine.

Still, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said this week that the league is working with the Players Association to come to an agreement that will make everyone happy. And, yes, that would mean higher salaries for the players.

"We’ve had a few years of great growth… but we need to continue to make sure that we can fund the things that the players are asking for, that we want for them, too," Engelbert said. "We all want the players to make more money. That will happen. We’ll do something transformational. But again, nothing to report exactly today because we’re not that far into negotiations to report any specifics."

Better hurry up, Engelbert. Angel Reese has a house payment to make.