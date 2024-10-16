Angel Reese Says Her WNBA Salary Doesn't Cover Her Nearly $100,000 A Year Rent Bill

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese is not happy that the base salary she makes in the WNBA isn't even enough to cover her rent… of course, a big reason for that is probably that her rent is $8,000

Reese was doing an Instagram live video from a Victoria's Secret fashion show, and for some reason, this led to some money talk. Reese said that her WNBA base salary doesn't cover any of her bills. Once she was reminded what her base salary even is, she was stunned to see how far short it comes of covering her rent.

"Hating pays my bills, baby. I just hope you know the WNBA don't pay my bills at all. I don't even think that pays one of my bills," Reese said. "Literally, I'm trying to think of my rent for where I stay at. I'm gonna do the math real quick. I don't even know my salary."

According to Sports Illustrated, her base salary for this season was $73,439. That, of course, doesn't include all-rookie and all-star bonuses.

"Yo, I'm living beyond my means!" Reese said. "No, my rent is more than that. It's $8,000. I'm living beyond my means."

I think you are indeed. Just a little, but of course, Reese makes more than just her WNBA salary.

There are a few things you can take away from this. Sure, Reese could just get a cheaper apartment. I know Chicago is an expensive city, but there have to be decent places (within short walking distance of a great Italian beef spot) well under $8,000.

I don't think the thing we should focus on is how "low" her salary is. There are plenty of people who would kill to be in her position. Plus, we all know the economics of why WNBA salaries are what they are. It's not that some Monopoly man-looking billionaire thinks he can get away with paying women less. It's just that the league hasn't brought in the money to pay higher salaries.

After a strong season for the league this year, those salaries will go up. However, what struck me, was that Reese is making some serious cash in other ways. Endorsements, her podcast, sponsorships, etc.

To make $73,000 on the court and then still be able to shell out $8,000 on rent, is wild. She's either the most financially reckless human being ever, or like I said, is cleaning up on the endorsement front.

I think we all know it's the latter.