Angel Reese Is Sick And Tired Of Losing WNBA Games

Angel Reese had a memorable rookie season in the WNBA. But she didn't win a lot of games.

The Chicago Sky finished 10th in the WNBA with a 13-27 record last season and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2018. Losing all the time was a major change of pace for Reese, who, in her two seasons at LSU, went 40-14 with a national championship.

"I wasn’t used to that," Reese said, via the Associated Press. "It just takes an adjustment. It’s something that you don’t want to get used to because you don’t want to get in a mindset, like, ‘Oh, we’re just going to be losing every night.’ We were right there every night."

The Sky lost 12 of their final 14 games in 2024. In fact, they dropped seven in a row before finally beating the Los Angeles Sparks on Sept. 6. During that game, though, Reese suffered a hairline fracture in her wrist that required surgery and forced her to miss her team's last six games. Without their All-Star power forward, Chicago lost five of its last six contests, shattering all hopes for a playoff berth.

"Obviously, that left a bad taste in my mouth," Reese said.

Angel Reese, Chicago Sky Expect Improvement In 2025

Finishing second to Caitlin Clark in the Rookie of the Year voting, Reese averaged 13.6 points and a league-record 13.1 rebounds per game in 2024. She set a WNBA record with double-doubles in 15 straight games and finished with 26 on the season — the most ever by a rookie.

Her shooting, though, was an issue. Reese shot 39.1% last season and made just three of 16 3-pointers.

"We want her to be dynamic," new Sky head coach Tyler Marsh said. "We want her to be able to score inside. We want to be able to create space for her to have more one-on-one finishes inside and to not have to have to feel like she's got to play in a crowd. We want to put the ball in her hands on the perimeter and allow her to facilitate and create off the dribble as well."

In the wake of the disappointing season, Chicago fired former coach Teresa Weatherspoon and hired Marsh, formerly an assistant coach for the Las Vegas Aces, to replace her. The Sky also brought in veteran leadership, including franchise career assist leader Courtney Vandersloot and two-time All-Star Ariel Atkins.

"I think we have the right pieces this year," Reese said. "We have the great veteran leadership. We have coaches that just built a culture from the beginning and built the standards, so I'm excited."

The new and (possibly improved) Sky will open their season against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.