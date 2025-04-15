Bill Belichick's UNC Emails Revealed As Girlfriend Takes Prominent Role

In newly released emails, Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson were not happy with some of the things being said about them.

"I cannot believe that UNC would support me being called a ‘predator'," the former New England Patriot and newly hired UNC Tar Heels football coach expressed in one of the emails to members of the school's athletic department.

The emails were first posted by The Athletic and are a matter of public record. However, due to Belichick's insistence on having girlfriend Jordon Hudson copied onto all of his email correspondence, that meant everything she wrote also became available to the public. The emails are now giving fans a behind-the-scenes look into the two's relationship as Hudson currently attends Tar Heels spring practice with Belichick.

Apparently, a big issue has been the monitoring of UNC-related Facebook and Instagram comments that are disparaging the two of them.

HUDSON BEING GIVEN TOO MUCH SAY?

"Is there anyone monitoring the UNC Football page for slanderous commentary and subsequently deleting it / blocking users that are harassing BB in the comments?" Hudson inquired in one email, showing that she is more hands-on (wink, wink) with Bill's life and image than we've previously known.

Although the university did not find any specific examples of Belichick being referred to as "a predator," because of the 48-year-old age gap between him and Hudson, the school did admit that it had taken actions that "hid or erased a comment about the couple's personal life," according to The Athletic.

THAT'S NOT ALL…

It was also revealed that Hudson has been giving the Tar Heels some advice on how they should do their PR and marketing.

"Though Steve Belichick is in fact Bill’s son, he should be depicted and represented as his own established, credible entity as opposed to an extension of Bill," Hudson wrote in regard to nepotism claims after he was hired by his father to be the school's defensive coordinator. "It can be easily misinterpreted that Steve is simply benefiting from nepotism but that is not the case. Steve was fortunate to have learned defensive football strategy from the ‘greatest defensive mind’ of all-time. He has earned his position due to his performance and output."

Hudson even went so far as to tell UNC not to refer to Steve as "Bill's son," I believe being strategic about the depiction of Steve will prevent controversy and show upmost (sic) respect towards Steve’s career, validate Bill’s decision as a HC to hire Steve."

Honestly, good for Big Bill. I'm sure there's plenty of people that wish they had someone in their lives that fought for them, like Bill's girlfriend is.

Now, if she starts giving football advice and talking about whom the Tar Heels need to sign or roster moves… that is a red flag and could cause quite the problem.

