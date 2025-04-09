Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Is Taking Another Run At Miss Maine

Lookout Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, is preparing for a big year in 2025. Playtime at the beach is over for these two, and it's time to get to work.

Bill's got a football program in Chapel Hill to turn around and his 24-year-old cheerleader champion girlfriend, who has clearly rocked the legendary coach's world, is going after the Miss Maine USA title.

Last week, Jordon hinted that she was getting into pageant shape with a bikini mirror selfie. She tagged an official Maine and Massachusetts USA coach in the picture as an indication that she was eyeing a return.

On Wednesday, she made it official. The 2024 Miss Maine USA first runner-up is going to take another shot at the crown in 2025. Jordon Hudson is back, and she's still representing her hometown of Hancock.

The announcement came on International Pageant Day of all days. Hudson wrote on Instagram, "Happy International Pageant Day. I couldn’t think of a better day to share with the world that I will be competing for Miss Maine USA 2025; representing my hometown Hancock."

Jordon Hudson is in the early stages of what she hopes is a run to Miss USA

Taking home the Miss Maine USA crown will be step one for the UNC Tar Heels football program's first lady. If Hudson is able to take home the win, next up will be going after the Miss USA title.

Step one to doing that is getting as prepared as she can be for Miss Maine. The obvious next step is to take home the title that she came so close to winning last year.

From there, it's time to sit back and enjoy watching Belichick add a couple of wins to a six-win team before putting the final touches on a Miss USA run.

If all goes as planned, Jordon will hopefully be preparing for a bowl game and a shot at Miss USA 2026 in early January. First things first, she has to go get that Miss Maine USA crown.