Bill Belichick Is Officially An Instagram Boyfriend After Wild Photoshoot With Girlfriend Jordon Hudson

Most fellas have had to play Instagram boyfriend/husband at some point, but there are degrees of this.

There's snapping a quick photo on vacation on the simple end of the spectrum, but things ramp up quite a bit when these turn into full-on photoshoots with wardrobe changes and special effects.

What I didn't realize is that there's a step beyond the full-on photoshoot.

What is it? It's whatever the hell Bill Belichick is doing in the photos you're about to see.

As you know, the UNC head coach is having the time of his life gallivanting around Chapel Hill with his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

The two hit the beach before Bill gets down to business this spring, leading the Tar Heels and Jordan — like any 24-year-old gal — wanted some pics.

But not just any pics. She wanted her 72-year-old legendary football coach boyfriend to get in on it.

Oh, so they just took a nice Christmas card photo on the beach? Big deal, Matt; you handsome bastard, you.

Uh… not quite. Hudson posted some rather interesting photos of her and Belichick on her Instagram account.

Well, that was a little more Cirque du Soleil than I think any of us were prepared for.

Can you imagine getting in a time machine and showing this to someone in 2019 (that's a lame use of a time machine, I know)?

You'd be like, "This is Bill Belichick," and they'd be like, "No," and you'd be like, "I swear," then they'd be like, "What the hell is he doing? Playing with his granddaughter?" and then it would be up to you to explain that, no, that is not what he's doing in those photos.

This all just boggles my mind. The whole thing.

Like, has anyone ever had a bigger about-face as far as their public image is concerned? Someone just going from one end of the public image spectrum to the other. I can't think of one.

Bill Belichick going from Scowlin' Bill to… whatever this is, is as big a change as one can imagine. The only hypothetical I can think of that might be wilder is if 40 years ago Fred Rogers decided he was done being nice, bought a Harley, and joined the Hell's Angels.

But hey, if they're happy, good for them.

Still, it doesn't change the fact that these might be five of the funniest pictures I've ever seen in my entire life.

It's worth noting that this photo-op comes not long after Hudson put a social media user on blast, according to Fox News Digital, after they criticized her relationship with Belichick.