Bill Belichick Will Do Anything For His Hot Girlfriend, Including Hard Knocks

I regret ever doubting those Bill Belichick-Jordon Hudson marriage rumors.

Every single sign since that rumor hit the Internet is that these two are heading towards not only marriage, but a massive reality show deal, which sorta came true on Friday when it was announced that Belichick and his North Carolina football team will be featured this year on HBO's "Hard Knocks: Offseason" series after NFL teams passed, according to Front Office Sports reporter Ryan Glasspiegel.

Why would Bill agree to such a thing?

He's whipped.

I told you that back in October when, during the middle of the football season, the sideline mastermind of the most dominant run in NFL history, was at a pumpkin patch with his 24-year-old girlfriend, whom he met on a 2021 flight to Florida.

The writing has been on the wall with these two since they went public with their relationship during the summer of 2024. It's been predictable. Hudson is a Gen Z beauty pageant contestant who was a competitive cheerleader. She wants to be viewed as powerful, beautiful, intelligent, a deal-maker and capable of moving the pop culture needle.

"My theory is that Jordon Hudson, a cheerleading coach, would love to run a cheerleading team in the south at a school where these two could make it their own University of Colorado like what Deion has done," I wrote in a December post when these two showed up on red carpet at some NYC socialite event.

A month later, Bill took the job.

Now here we are with the reality show component to the relationship.

Bill was anti-Hard Knocks in 2021. What changed since then? Jordon came into his life and she's ready to be a star.

PREDICTION: HOW BILL BELICHICK WILL PROPOSE TO GIRLFRIEND JORDON HUDSON

I have been right with many of my predictions between these two, so let's go ahead and predict the next step: the engagement.

HBO has to be salivating over what would cause an EXPLOSION throughout the pop culture world. Belichick proposing to his 24-year-old girlfriend is 100% going to move the needle. That's why I believe that component will be part of the Hard Knocks deal.

It feels like the Internet engagement exclusive will be sold off to someone like Vogue or something like that and then HBO will get the video side of the deal.

That means the engagement would come before the first edition of Hard Knocks: Offseason.

Vogue, or PEOPLE Magazine, do their thing and then Hard Knocks comes in with the exclusive wild footage two weeks later after it's had the proper time to marinate within the pop culture world.

Jordon gets her magical moment. She gets her TV moment.

And Bill gets a happy wife, happy life.

Let's see how this plays out.

