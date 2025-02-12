Jordon Hudson Reveals Bill Belichick's Message To Her When They First Met

If there aren't Netflix documentary cameras following Bill Belichick's girlfriend right now, it's a missed opportunity.

The 24-year-old cheerleader and beauty pageant contestant has been on, as predicted by the OutKick Culture Department way back in the fall, an historic content run that has turned Jordon into a star. On Friday, February 7, the morning after she appeared on the NFL Honors red carpet with Bill, Hudson was one of the top Internet searches in the United States.

Tuesday night, Hudson fired up Instagram and keep the content machine churning along when she revealed a special message she received from Belichick the day they met in 2021 on a plane. Inside a copy of the book, Deductive Logic, Bill complimented his new friend's logic.

"Thanks for giving me a course on logic! Safe travels!" Hoodie wrote while also noting his Super Bowl championships.

Hudson would've been 20 or 21; Hoodie 68.

Now, here we are four years later and these two are the hottest couple in pop culture.

"Happy Meetiversary @billbelichick — Cheers 🥂 to the fact that you still let me give you lengthy philosophical lectures four years later," Jordon wrote on Instagram to celebrate their big day.

How did Bill Belichick meet Jordon Hudson

According to multiple reports, Bill and Jordon were seated next to each other on a flight from Boston to Florida in 2021. The New England Patriots head coach was at a low point in his career after so much success in the 21st Century. His team had recently finished up a 7-9 season, his first losing season since 2000.

Even worse, Bill had just watched Tom Brady win the Super Bowl just days earlier.

The mastermind behind those Patriot titles was a wounded dog. He was vulnerable.

And then the travel gods put him next to Jordon Hudson and the rest is history. They're now in love, there's marriage talk and she's walking around with Bill's Super Bowl ring designs on her nails.