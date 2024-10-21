Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Has Him Whipped

Maybe that Bill Belichick & girlfriend Jordon Isabella marriage rumor is true after all.

Last week, the Daily Mail came out with a wild story about how Bill, 72, was close to marrying Jordon, 23, which felt a little over the top for the tabloid world. Marriage? So fast? Why?

Then, over the weekend, Bill and Jordon popped up on Instagram acting like a married couple, or a couple close to marriage, while at a Massachusetts farm doing what couples close to marriage do in October.

Stop and think about your own life and how the pumpkin patch, corn maze and creamery played into your relationships. Once it gets to the stage Bill let it get to, we're truly close to engagement rings.

Would Bill pull the ultimate whipped guy move and propose to Jordon around Christmas? Is that really where we're heading here because the timeframe is all adding up.

The couple does the corn maze visit. That's going to lead into Halloween content. There are photos floating around the Internet of Bill in a pirate costume holding a sword to the neck of his ex-girlfriend, Linda Holliday.

Bill loves Halloween.

Jordon is 23.

One has to assume she loves Halloween.

Here's how it feels this is going to go:

Bill & Jordon attend Notre Dame-Navy this weekend at MetLife in New Jersey. Jordon will dominate the tabloids and this sets us up for a huge content run right into Halloween. Bill in a doctor costume; Jordon goes as a dirty nurse. They have a BLAST over Halloween acting like they're both just out of college. Halloween couldn't have gone better. That leads into a romantic fall getaway to some island in November. Tabloids think this is when Bill will propose, but this is just a vacation to recharge the batteries after a wild Halloween bender. The couple heads into Thanksgiving with high energy. By then, Cowboys fans will be begging him to take the head coaching job. Bill will just smile on McAfee. Giants-Cowboys is the 4:30 game on Thanksgiving. Bill & Jordon have a lovely Thanksgiving. Does Bill get the blessing of Jordon's father over Thanksgiving break? Keep your eyes on this timeframe. All eyes turn to Army-Navy & Bill is dialed in. Jordon understands just how big of a moment this is for her possible future hubby. She plays the role of the supportive, hot, 23-year-old girlfriend as it's entirely possible Navy plays for a shot at the College Football Playoff. CHRISTMAS break. Another romantic, exotic trip to a beach; Bill gets down on one knee and asks Jordon if she's ready to be Mrs. Belichick. Photos leak of barrel-chested Bill on a knee with Jordon holding her hands over her mouth in shock as Bill grants her the ultimate wish.

Hold me to this timeline.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com

Jordon Isabella modeling a wedding dress!