Bill Belichick & Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Take Relationship To Red Carpet

Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson took the next step in their relationship Thursday night with a red carpet appearance.

Hoodie, 72, couldn't be clearer with the message he sent at the American Museum of Natural History for the 2024 Museum Gala party. Bill is officially pot committed to his former college cheerleader girlfriend.

This is officially serious.

Sure, Bill and Jordon have been photographed multiple times this year after going public with their relationship, but they hadn't taken the romantic red carpet step.

They've officially crossed that bridge.

Look at that love in Jordon's eyes.

How did Bill Belichick meet his girlfriend Jordon Hudson?

Legend has it that Bill met Jordon on a flight in 2021. She was a cheerleader at Bridgewater State University in 2021 and was on a team that won a national championship.

At the time, Belichick was in a long-term relationship with Linda Holliday. We're talking 16 years. Then, in 2023, it was announced that Bill and Linda had separated.

Enter the Jordon era.

As of October, Belichick and Jordon were reportedly talking marriage. If that was crazy talk, the two didn't send out handlers to dispute the claim from the Daily Mail.

Would Bill Belichick really take a college coaching job? Here's a theory I have.

On Thursday, reports were flying that Bill Belichick had interviewed for the North Carolina head coach position.

Again, Belichick didn't send out handlers to say that report is crazy.

Why?

My theory is that Jordon Hudson, a cheerleading coach, would love to run a cheerleading team in the south at a school where these two could make it their own University of Colorado like what Deion has done.

Bill runs the football program.

Jordon runs the cheerleading program.

But…but…but…this is big-time college football…there's NO WAY Bill's going to enjoy working with a bunch of teens and 20 year olds!

I have news for you: He's dating a 24-year-old. I'm not saying they're boning, but there's a good chance they're boning. (Disclaimer: I don't know if they're 100% boning.)

Why would Jordon Hudson want to run a college cheerleading program instead of just being Belichick's rich girlfriend?

Because she's married to the game and there's opportunity.

Would it be out of the equation for Bill to take a job, Jordon takes the cheerleading job and then Netflix turns it into a nine-part series?

That's not crazy talk.

Why would Belichick do it? Because he's bored and his spot in the history books is set. Why the hell not?

If Belichick has told us anything over the last 12 months, it's that he's up for having fun and taking a college job would just be more of the same.