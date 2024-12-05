Bill Belichick Reportedly Interviewed For North Carolina Job, Though It Would Be The Wrong Move For Tar Heels

One of the most prestigious coaches from the NFL has been interviewed for the North Carolina job, as Inside Carolina reported that Bill Belichick has at least discussed the position with Tar Heel administrators.

The search for Mack Brown's replacement has been ongoing behind the scenes long before Brown was actually fired by North Carolina, and there are a number of names interested in the position as of now. Obviously, the fact that Bill Belichick has been interviewed for the position will draw eyes. It would not be a very good fit for the North Carolina program.

Right now, the Tar Heels need a coach with college experience, who has also been the recent changes in collegiate sports with NIL. The thought of Bill Belichick roaming the sidelines in Chapel Hill is obviously tempting, and would certainly draw attention to the program, but there are better candidates for the North Carolina opening.

Now, the fact that Belichick is participating in interviews is an obvious sign that he wants to get back into the game, but that should be in the NFL, not college. Can you imagine the legendary coach trying to organize a roster full of 18-22 young men, while also dealing with the NIL aspect of today's landscape?

Nope, neither can I.

There are names that have been attached to the opening that make much more sense for North Carolina moving forward. For instance, Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall has shown interest in the job according to multiple sources.

After winning multiple Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, Belichick stepped away on Jan. 11 2024. After not finding much success without Tom Brady, it was time for both parties to go their separate ways, leading to speculation that the legendary coach would jump back into the NFL before the start of this season.

Obviously, with his name starting to pop back up when it comes to a potential return to coaching, he will be mentioned a lot over the next month or so. The more likely scenario is that Belichick returns to the NFL, and doesn't try to dip his toes into the madness that is college football right now.

We've seen some pretty crazy things happen in this sport, but this one would top the list.