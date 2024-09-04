Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Finally Makes It Instagram Official

Bill Belichick announced on Wednesday that he has finally joined Instagram. The 72-year-old has just three posts on his account at the moment.

The former New England Patriots head coach seems to be poking some fun at Tom Brady with a mention that he's an 8x Super Bowl Champion in his bio, and is only following 12 accounts at the moment.

Brady is one of the accounts he's following. As is the Bill Belichick Foundation, and the account belonging to his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

Belichick's girlfriend, as you would expect, is much more skilled when it comes to the intricacies of "InstaFace" than he is. She wasted no time in tagging him after he officially joined.

Hudson shared a picture of herself with Belichick in a move that the kids refer to as going Instagram official. She also tagged the Navy Football account, as the picture includes Navy's live mascot, Bill the Goat, and left a comment.

She said, "This is my formal petition for @BillBelichick to change his handle to @ BillyGoat !! 🐐 Welcome to the ‘Gram, Billy!!!!"

Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson are Instagram official

Belichick responded by thanking Hudson for the welcome to the social media platform. He said, "I will leave the "Billy-Goat-ing" to @bill.t.goat at the @usnavalacademy. Thanks for the warm reception, J!"

Look at that, he's a natural when it comes to interacting on social media. Who knew that all it took to get Bill Belichick to join social media was a girlfriend several decades younger than he is?

Now this is a side of the old ball coach that I have to admit I didn't think we'd ever see. Not even when the first rumors of a relationship with th young cheerleader first started coming out.

Belichick, who many consider the greatest football coach of all-time, is not only on social media, he's playing footsie in the comment section for all to see.

A little surprising given the man we've seen operate over the years, but I'm not blaming him one bit. He can spend his days in his 70s doing whatever he wants.