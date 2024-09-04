Bill Belichick Joins Instagram (Seriously), Reminds World He Has One More Super Bowl Ring Than Tom Brady

The unthinkable has officially happened: Bill Belichick joined Instagram. Yes, it's true. This is not fake news. And, in typical Belichick fashion, he announced himself as joining "Instaface."

There's a lot to dive into about this, but let's start with the announcement, which he made on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday before making his first official post on the app.

Belichick also released a statement and a video as his first official Instagram post.

"Hello everyone, surprised to see me here? Well, I am too!" Belichick began.

"I tried to join Snapface, but I couldn't find it!" he continued, clearly referencing Snapchat and a mistake (or on-purpose joke?) he made as coach of the New England Patriots.

"So, here I am, hello Instaface! See you soon," he concluded.

Another funny aspect is Belichick's bio on Instagram, which doesn't have a ton of information, but it does say 8x Super Bowl Champion.

Now, this is factually accurate. While Belichick won six Super Bowls as a head coach (all with the New England Patriots), he also won two rings as defensive coordinator of the New York Giants.

It's interesting that Belichick labels himself that way, although he certainly has the right to do so.

But it also serves as a reminder that Belichick has one more Super Bowl ring than Tom Brady, who won six with the Patriots (alongside Belichick) before capturing a seventh as the starting quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The debate about which man had a larger impact on the New England Patriots dynasty will never go away.

But often people like to say that Brady won a ring without Belichick, but Belichick never won a ring without Brady.

However, Belichick is here to remind people that he won Super Bowls in 1987 and 1991 – when Tom Brady was still in middle school.

Welcome to Instaface, Bill, and we look forward to many more posts in what is sure to be a long and illustrious social media career!