Bill Belichick's College Grad Girlfriend Alarms College Football Dorks With Her Spring Practice Antics

College football fans are worried because Bill Belichick's smokeshow college grad girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, wouldn't stop yapping during North Carolina's spring football practice.

I'll say this: piss off, losers. There are certain advantages to being the First Lady of Chapel Hill. Taking over a football practice in white boots and a short skirt is one of them. A big one, actually. You don't get to where Jordon wants to get to by hanging back in the shadows.

You get there by hard work, hard influencing, working the cameras, and turning on all the players.

I think Bill, 73 on Wednesday, knows what he's doing. He's the GOAT. He knows how to run a football practice. If he wants to chit-chat with Jordon about some new social media strategy, or where they're going to dinner tonight, or how they're gonna recruit the next 5-star, then so be it.

I say let Bill and Jordon run the program they want to run!

We stand with Bill & Jordon here

This is Jordon's program, boys and girls. Bill's just running the day-to-day operations. Make no mistake about it.

And you know what? I'm here for it. I love this career arc for Bill Belichick. This guy was on the fast track to becoming the winningest head coach in NFL history not three years ago.

Now? Now he's running spring camp in Chapel Hill with his 24-year-old Miss Universe girlfriend. This is Walter White stuff, really. Bill has broke bad, and we're all just along for the ride.

You think this shit would've flown at Patriots camp back in the day? No shot. Jordon's ass would've been kicked outta there so fast, heads would've spun.

But this ain't your daddy's Bill Belichick. This is a new Bill. An improved Bill. A different Bill. Probably a hornier Bill, if we're being honest.

He's gonna make the Tar Heels winners again, one way or the other. And Jordon's gonna be right there every step of the way.

I think we're in for a big season.