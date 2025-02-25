Southwest Airlines Plane Narrowly Avoids Runway Collision: WATCH

New footage has been released of an unbelievable near-collision at Chicago's Midway Airport earlier Tuesday that would have resulted in an absolute catastrophe if it weren't for the quick-thinking of one of the pilots.

Newly released video shows a Southwest Airlines plane having to abort a landing just inches away from touching down on the runway after a private jet was in the way.

The Southwest pilot's quick thinking allowed him to call an audible and pull the airplane up - averting a crash by JUST 250 FEET, according to CBS News.

WHAT IS GOING ON WITH OUR AIRLINES?

Southwest Airlines has confirmed the incident, releasing a statement saying that the landing airplane performed a "precautionary go-around to avoid a possible conflict with another aircraft that entered the runway."

The FAA is currently investigating.

The still-developing story is just the latest airplane incident in recent weeks that has travelers absolutely shaken and afraid. Unfortunately, one of those included a deadly midair collision over the Potomac River when an American Airlines jet collided with a Blackhawk helicopter, killing all 67 people aboard both aircraft.

Just last week, a miracle occurred after all passengers survived after a Delta plane rolled upside down after landing at Toronto Pearson Airport.

As I wrote in March of 2024 when Boeing had six plane issues in 10 days - including one where part of the airplane door panel just broke off mid-flight, we need to figure out what the heck is going on within our aviation industry, and fix it IMMEDIATELY.

Flying is already relatively scary and people are unnerved to begin with, but what's happened in recent weeks is not only unacceptable - but downright dangerous.