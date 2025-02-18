Insane Video Shows Aftermath Of Massive Plane Crash: WATCH

An insane video shows the immediate aftermath of a Delta flight crashing in Toronto.

Delta Connection flight 4819 crashed Monday in Toronto with a total of 80 people onboard after arriving from Minneapolis. Miraculously, nobody was killed, but at least 18 people were injured, according to Fox News.

It's the second major crash in under a month following the tragedy in Washington, D.C.

Footage shows aftermath of Toronto plane crash.

The Daily Mail shared footage on Monday afternoon that was filmed inside the cabin of Delta Connection flight 4819, and you can literally see people hanging upside down.

It's harrowing footage.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's honestly nothing short of a miracle this situation wasn't much worse. It's not often a big commercial jet goes down and there's not a single death.

Add in the fact the body of the plane literally flipped upside down, and I truly don't know how everyone walked away.

Also, what the hell is going on with so many aviation issues? I've never been one afraid to fly. In fact, I've always enjoyed downing a few beers and buckling up for the ride.

However, I'm rethinking that mindset after the current newscycle and issues.

Be thankful everyone survived. It's a big blessing