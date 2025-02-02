Horrific Details Surface About Hunting Group On Doomed Crashed Plane

More tragic details have surfaced about the doomed American Airlines plane that crashed in Washington, D.C.

All 64 souls on American Airlines Flight 5342 were lost after it collided with an Army blackhawk helicopter Wednesday night near DCA. The three-person crew on the blackhawk was also all lost. An exact reason for what caused the accident isn't known at this time.

It's one of the most heartbreaking and tragic aviation situations in American history. The pain and devastation are beyond words, and it seemingly gets more tragic with every passing day.

Hunting group killed in Washington, D.C. plane crash.

A group of seven hunters from a 10-man crew from the Washington, D.C. were all killed in the crash after hunting with outfitter Fowl Plains near Great Bend, Kansas, according to The Wichita Eagle.

Three members of the crew weren't on the plane because they decided to drive home with their weapons and dogs.

There names are as follows:

Jesse Pitcher, 30

Michael Stovall, 40

Steve Johnson, 45

Alexander Huffman, 34

Charles McDaniel, 44

Jonathan Boyd, 40

Tommy Clagett, 38.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the families, and it's raised more than $150,000 as of publication. Fowl Plains also announced the deaths of the hunting group, and shared photos of the men who were lost.

The statement reads as follows:

"We’ve always said our clients are more than friends. They’re family. Last night we lost 7 family members in the horrific plane crash. 7 family members we’ve had the privilege to hunt with the last few years.

We’ve spent this past week, sharing the blind, laughing, talking about our families, and sharing memories. We are completely heartbroken. Please pray for the families, friends and for our 3 other hunters in the group who were driving home.

Heartbroken is an understatement."

The pictures are a punch straight to the gut. Feel free to reach out with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This one cuts deep. It cuts incredibly deep for two reasons. An entire group of friends dying is something that is unspeakable.

It's the kind of horror and pain you can't possibly imagine unless you've experienced. Say a prayer for their wives, children, parents, siblings and say a prayer for the three friends who weren't with them. I can only imagine what those three men must be going through right now. They need your prayers every bit as much - if not more - than the surviving family members.

Secondly, I can't even tell you how many different family members, especially my dad, have gone on hunting trips. I can't imagine what I would do if one didn't make it home. It wouldn't matter the reason. I would never be the same.

Hunting trips are supposed to be the peak of male joy and time with the boys forging bonds that can only be forged in freezing temps while conquering nature. Every story is supposed to have a positive ending - whether you're feasting on what was killed or freezing drinking bourbon around a fire.

This story ends with seven dead men and a group of friends gone.

Pray for those left behind, and pray for the souls of those lost. It's a tragedy beyond words, and nothing I say further is going to ease the pain. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.