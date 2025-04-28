Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Was An Even Bigger Pain In The Ass To CBS Than Shown In Interview: Report

There is at least one report that Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson was an even bigger problem during a CBS Sunday Morning fluff piece profile interview than was first reported over the weekend.

According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Hudson — who is now considered Bill's girlfriend, PR handler and maybe even his agent — interrupted CBS' Tony Dokoupil more than the now infamous moment where Hudson wouldn't let the reporter ask Bill how the couple met.

DO YOU KNOW JORDON HUDSON? TELL US MORE ABOUT THIS MYSTERY WOMAN: joe.kinsey@outkick.com

"We're not talking about this," Hudson said while interrupting Dokoupil just after he asked Belichick that very question for the interview promoting Bill's new book. The segment aired Sunday and is now raising eyebrows over what's going on with these two.

Florio's sources tell him there's even more of Hudson that it didn't even air.

"It wasn’t, we’re told, the only time she interjected. While we don’t know the total number of interruptions, it’s our understanding that CBS decided to include that one specific instance because it wasn’t a one-time thing," Florio reported Monday.

There's definitely more proof that indicates validity to this based on another less-publicized moment during the interview where Hudson can be heard saying "make sure…" as she seems to give direction to where this interview was going.

Why is Jordon Hudson concerned with a question over how she and Bill Belichick met when she just talked about it in February?

In February, Hudson revealed that she met Bill in 2021 on a flight from the northeast to Florida. She says that Bill wrote a nice message to her inside a copy of the book Deductive Logic.

"Thanks for giving me a course on logic! Safe travels!" Bill allegedly wrote in the book while noting his Super Bowl titles after his autograph.

"Happy Meetiversary @billbelichick — Cheers 🥂 to the fact that you still let me give you lengthy philosophical lectures four years later," Jordon noted in the February Instagram post.

Why is it a big problem to talk about this now during a CBS fluff piece? That's for Jordon to answer because it's not like this was a controversial first meeting.

To be clear, the couple claim they started dating in 2023. Still, the ‘How’d you meet?' question might be one of the easiest answers in the history of TV interviews, but Jordon's odd behavior in the CBS piece is, well, odd.