Why Did Bill Belichick Allow Girlfriend Jordon Hudson To Hijack CBS Interview?

North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick sat down with CBS for an interview, but for some reason, his girlfriend – Jordon Hudson – was heavily involved off-camera. There's a clip circling on social media of the interview and there's only one way to describe it: bizarre.

Here's the clip:

Full segment:

OK, in honor of Belichick, let's break down the game film. First, and most importantly, why is the North Carolina head coach wearing a tattered Navy sweatshirt instead of Carolina blue? I understand the sweatshirt has personal meaning due to his father, but a ripped sweatshirt for a CBS interview?

That's just the beginning of the weirdness, though. Hudson can be heard, off-camera, a few times during the interview. The CBS reporter, Tony Dokoupil, even notes that Hudson was "a constant presence" during the interview. But why? She comes across as much less of a girlfriend and much more of a PR manager.

As someone who works in the media, I've seen this behavior before. Usually, though, it's from an overbearing agent or public relations coordinator, not a significant other. Perhaps Hudson is both his girlfriend and his PR lead. That relationship is what leads to these incredibly awkward moments.

The most awkward situation arose when Dokoupil asks Belichick how he met Hudson, and she quickly chimes in, "Not talking about this."

"No?" Dokoupil asks, turning to Hudson.

"No," she responds defiantly.

Why not? Their story is already public record; they've discussed meeting on an airplane. Is that not true? If it is true, why wouldn't Belichick be allowed to talk about it? This seemed like a strange time for Hudson to put her foot down and only drew more attention to the innocuous question than if Belichick had simply answered.

Then, Dokoupil asks Belichick about the incredibly weird photo shoots that he and Hudson have done together. In one, Belichick is dressed up as a fisherman reeling in Hudson, dressed as a mermaid. In the other, Belichick is lying on his back with his feet in the air, balancing Hudson in some sort of yoga pose.

Belichick, once again, seemed very uncomfortable and starts talking about how he's on social media, but doesn't really check them. Which, of course, leads one to believe that he's not even the one running the accounts. That's not surprising – Belichick is 73 years old. So, who is running the accounts? The answer is probably Jordon Hudson.

So, based on this interview, it seems safe to conclude that Hudson is Belichick's girlfriend, PR manager, and social media coordinator. Also, based on emails that show Belichick asking North Carolina staffers to include Hudson on all electronic communications, she has some kind of role with the football team, as well.

It's all very strange, but we have to give credit where credit is due: Hudson has accomplished things no one thought possible. She convinced Bill Belichick, arguably the greatest football coach in history, to do photo shoots on a beach; she convinced him to let her sit in on his interviews; and, convinced him to make sure she was included on his work emails. And those are just the things we know about.

Hate the game, don't hate the player.